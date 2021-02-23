Reel Dad: Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman star in 'The Father'

As children, we wonder who our parents may become as they age. We may be curious what we will need to do, and be, to help our folks when duties to care shift generations. And we will likely hope that we can remain patient no matter how challenging the experience may become.
Movies like to explore this natural passage. Melvyn Douglas and Gene Hackman were Oscar nominated in the 1970s for playing an aging father dealing with a younger son in “I Never Sang for My Father.” A decade later, Jack Lemmon and Ted Danson covered similar ground in “Da.” Twenty years later, Laura Linney and Phillip Seymour Hoffman shared the burden of caring for an aging father in “Savages” while Christopher Plummer and Ewan MacGregor discovered what generations can share in “Beginners.”