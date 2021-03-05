Reel Dad: Andra Day shines in 'The United States vs. Billie Holiday'

In 1972, Diana Ross was Oscar nominated for recreating music legend Billie Holiday in the glitzy biopic “Lady Sings the Blues.” Although moviemakers rewrote many details of the performer’s life, and the film played like a standard Hollywood treatment of an extraordinary life, it showed how powerful an actress Ross could be on screen.
Some 49 years later, a singer named Andra Day should be Oscar nominated for daring to create a fresh take on this Holiday’s story in “The United States vs. Billie Holiday.” Like Ross, the singer is a smash as a film actress; unlike Ross, Day chooses to precisely recreate the unique Holiday approach to a song. From her first moments as Holiday, this performer-turned-actress captures the imagination of the lens as she tries to unpack the complex layers that define a music legend.