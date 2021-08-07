Recipe: Have a surplus of zucchini? Stir up a batch of Mediterranean zucchini

Summer’s glorious bounty yields so many mouth-watering treasures, including juicy, plump tomatoes, crisp, colorful peppers, tender lettuces and superbly scented herbs. But of all these highly-anticipated annual crops, perhaps the most prolific is zucchini.
Zucchini plants are a fine sight to behold in the garden. Often reaching colossal dimensions, the indestructible zucchini plant is capable of producing quite a multitude of fruit each season. One moment its glossy green leaves are shielding slim shoots protruding from bright yellow blossoms. But seemingly within 24 hours, baby zucchini become enormous interlopers.