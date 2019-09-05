RPAC Gallery opens on Main Street

The RPAC Gallery will hold a grand opening on Sept. 17.

A new gallery is moving to 410 Main Street with the grand opening of the RPAC Gallery in Ridgefield. The gallery will open on Sept. 17 at 10 a.m. and will feature art by the RPAC Art Center & Academy’s resident and guest artists.

“To say we’re delighted to see this vision come to life is an understatement” Dee Dee Colabella, founder of RPAC Art Center said. “Within just weeks of RPAC Art Center & Academy’s debut, we had an incredible roster of resident artists who began building this wonderful community. Now we’re able to give them — as well as other talented artists — a ‘home’ right on Main Street.”

The opening reception on Sept. 19 from 6 to 9 p.m. will feature an exclusive viewing of Leslie Cober-Gentry’s illustrations and designs as well as music, wine and snacks for patrons. For more information about the gallery or the grand opening, visit RPACgallery.com.