Quesadillas are a customizable dish for picky eaters

In East Haven, Claire's spinach and red onion quesadilla. Photo by Brad Horrigan/New Haven Register-11.16.10.

I’ll be honest, I have absolutely zero interest in going to the grocery store unless I absolutely have to as I’m trying to be a responsible adult and #flattenthecurve. Sometimes this can be difficult given that it means I have to wait five days before going out and buying new quarantine snacks after I already ate all the good ones in roughly two. four days.

Now that I’m trying to limit my shopping trips to once a week (yes, technically I could get groceries delivered, I know that there are services that provide that, but I also really appreciate using the grocery store as my brief vacation from my household), I have to try and plan out what I’ll be making for dinner throughout the week to make sure I have all of the ingredients I’ll need.

So far, I’m not really great at scheduling my dinner recipes because I’m catering to a household of very picky eaters. One turned to me and said, “I don’t want chicken, beef or pasta,” which prompted me to ask if this person intended to eat only vegetables and rice or frozen pizza for the rest of the week. This person had the audacity to say no and request that I get creative.

Reader, for the record I did not give my (adult) relative a shiner that day. Instead I made quesadillas.

Here’s the thing about quesadillas, they’re easy to make and they can be customized to appeal to all of the picky eaters in your life, even the ones you’ve considered banishing to the back deck. You can make them with beef, chicken, pork, veggies - whatever your little heart desires.

Quesadillas

2 peppers, diced

1 block cotija

8 flour tortillas

Sour cream

Dice peppers and saute them in a frying pan. While the peppers cook, grate the cotija. Once the peppers are done, place a handful of cheese and a few spoonfuls of cooked peppers onto half of the tortilla. Fold the blank side of the tortilla over the filled side, heat it in the oven for five minutes at 350 degrees and serve. Repeat with remaining tortillas.

Chefs can use shredded chicken, ground beef, pulled pork and other types of diced or julienned vegetables to fill the quesadillas as well. For those who can’t find cotija, cooks can use Mexican cheese blends available at most stores.

Since the dish is easily customized, picky eaters can choose what they want to put in their quesadilla. Pairs well with chips, salsa and guacamole.