Prosecco frosting adds a luxurious flavor to Valentine’s Day treats

Sometimes it’s nice to pamper yourself with the finer things in life. When I want to treat myself, I’ll pick up champagne-flavored sweets (that take me ages to actually eat because they are crazytown pricy) because I can’t help but view champagne as the height of luxury. I think it’s because Richard Gere ordered champagne and strawberries for Julia Roberts in the iconic 1990 film “Pretty Woman” and now I can’t think of it as anything less than fancy.

With Valentine’s Day and Galentine’s Day (thank you, “Parks and Rec” for making that a thing) coming up I wanted to think of something to add a little flair to the desserts that will inevitably be popping up during the affection-crazed season.

Instead of going along with the onslaught of chocolate treats I thought it would be fun to try baking with a bottle of bubbly. You too can momentarily feel like you’re twirling around the Ritz with prosecco cupcakes.

What’s nice about these is that you can choose how much of a prosecco flavor you want by adding it to, or even baking it into, the cake mix. If you do choose to bake with it, know that it does alter the texture of the cake, making for an airier sponge. To add some bubbles to your bake, simply add 1 3/4 cups of sweet prosecco to your trusty cake recipe.

Buttercream Prosecco Frosting

3 1/4 cups powdered sugar

1 cup butter

4 tbsp sweet prosecco

1 tsp vanilla extract

Pinch of salt

Combine all of the ingredients together with a mixer. If the frosting tastes too sweet, add an extra pinch of salt. If the frosting feels too runny, add an extra spoonful of powdered sugar. You can add more or less prosecco to the frosting based on your preferred tastes. To add a little extra fun to your cupcakes, add gold or pink sprinkles.