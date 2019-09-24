Programs and activities for kids around Fairfield County

Middle School Theatre Makers, a class for grades 6-8, Thursdays, Sept. 26-Dec. 19, 5:30-7 p.m., DAC, 2 Renshaw Rd., Darien. Culminating event Dec. 19. Fee: $375. Info: darienarts.org.

Lil’ Kids in the Cast, grades K-2, Saturdays, Sept. 28- Nov. 23, 9-10 a.m., DAC, 2 Renshaw Rd., Darien. Theatre games, improvisation, storytelling and puppets. Fee: $225. Info: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

Visual arts classes for grades 1-12, Iconic Lettering Scripts of Harry Potter, Introduction to Fashion Design, Paint the Masters: Advanced Drawing and Painting and Weekend Art of the World Club, DAC, 2 Renshaw Rd., Darien. Registration/Info: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

A Wild Thing Storytime, Oct. 1. 11 a.m.; Let the Wild Rumpus Start concert Oct. 9, 11 a.m., Ridgefield Library, 472 Main St., Ridgefield. Info/Registration: ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282.

Stand-Up Comedy and Improv Skills for Teens, Oct. 2-Nov. 6, 4-6 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Comedy Series Artistic Director, Christine O’Leary, will teach, demonstrate and coach all basic comedy principles as well as introductory improvisation skills to young people, ages 12-17. No class Oct. 23. Graduation showcase: Nov. 13, 6 p.m. Cost: $350. Info/Registration: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Pumpkin Patch Train Rides, Oct. 12-13; 19-20; 26-27, Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sundays, noon-4 p.m., Danbury Railway Museum, 120 White St., Danbury. Cost: $12. Info: danburyrailwaymuseum.org.

Riverside Reptiles Creepy Show, Oct. 12, 2-3 p.m., Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Kids preschool and up watch and hear about various reptiles, amphibians, arachnids. Registration required. Registration/Info: 203-762-6336, wiltonlibrary.org.

Regards to Broadway, Nov. 3, Darien Arts Center, 2 Renshaw Rd., Darien. For children in grades 3 through 6. Info: darienarts.org.

Paw Patrol Live! Race to the Rescue, Nov. 9 and 10, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $19-$140. Info: palacestamford.org.

Nature

The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk, 10 North Water St., Norwalk. Info: maritimeaquarium.org.

Connecticut Audubon Society Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr St., Fairfield. Info: ctaudubon.org.

New Canaan Nature Center, 144 Oenoke Ridge, New Canaan. Info: call 203-966-9577.

Darien Nature Center, 120 Brookside Rd. Darien. Info: call 203-655-7459.

Devil’s Den/Lucius Pond Ordway Preserve, a Nature Conservancy property, 33 Pent Rd., Weston; open dawn to dusk to passive recreation; 20 miles of trails; info., concerns, 860-455-0716; natureconservancy.org.

Woodcock Nature Center, 56 Deer Run Rd., Wilton. Info: woodcocknature center.org.

Audubon Greenwich, 528 Riversville Rd., Greenwich. Info: greenwichcenter@audubon.org.

Stepping Stones Museum, 303 West Ave., Norwalk. Info: steppingstonesmuseum.org or call 203-899-0606.

Stamford Museum and Nature Center, 39 Scofieldtown Rd., Stamford. Info: stamfordmuseum.org.

Earthplace, The Nature Discovery Center, 10 Woodside Lane, Westport. Info: earthplace.org.

Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo, 1875 Noble Ave., Bridgeport. Info: beardsleyzoo.org.

EverWonder Children’s Museum, 31 Pecks Lane, Newtown. Info: everwondermuseum.org.