Polar Express, cooking and more for kids in Fairfield County

Kids can learn how to make an apple cake the colonial way at the Wilton Historical Society.

Polar Express Family Program, Dec. 19-20, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center, 152 Main St., Ridgefield. Tickets: $15-$20. Info: keelertavernmuseum.org/events/138/polar-express-family-program/.

Winter Break Nature Camp, Dec. 23, 26, 27, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m., CAS Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr St., Fairfield. For ages 4-8 Cost: $50-$60. Info/Registration: ctaudubon.org/2019/11/winter-break-nature-camp-2/.

Colonial Cookery and Customs for Kids: Exploring the History of Colonial Apples, Making Applesauce Cake, Dec. 28, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Rd., Wilton. Cost: $10-$15. Info/Registration: info@wiltonhistorical.org, 203-762-7257.

Judy Moody & Stink, Jan. 12, 1 and 4 p.m., Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Ct., Westport. Tickets: $20. Book collection for Read to Grow, Inc. Info: westportplayhouse.org, 203-227-4177, 1-888-927-7529.

Drawing BIG: Family Workshop with Jennifer Reid, Jan. 12, 1-4 p.m., Silvermine School of Art, 1037 Silvermine Rd., New Canaan. Cost: $65-$125. Info/Registration: 203-966-6668.

The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk, 10 North Water St., Norwalk. Info: maritimeaquarium.org.

Connecticut Audubon Society Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr St., Fairfield. Info: ctaudubon.org.

New Canaan Nature Center, 144 Oenoke Ridge, New Canaan. Info: call 203-966-9577.

Darien Nature Center, 120 Brookside Rd. Darien. Info: call 203-655-7459.

Devil’s Den/Lucius Pond Ordway Preserve, a Nature Conservancy property, 33 Pent Rd., Weston; open dawn to dusk to passive recreation; 20 miles of trails; info., concerns, 860-455-0716; natureconservancy.org.

Woodcock Nature Center, 56 Deer Run Rd., Wilton. Info: woodcocknature center.org.

Audubon Greenwich, 528 Riversville Rd., Greenwich. Info: greenwichcenter@audubon.org.

Stepping Stones Museum, 303 West Ave., Norwalk. Info: steppingstonesmuseum.org or call 203-899-0606.

Stamford Museum and Nature Center, 39 Scofieldtown Rd., Stamford. Info: stamfordmuseum.org.

Earthplace, The Nature Discovery Center, 10 Woodside Lane, Westport. Info: earthplace.org.

Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo, 1875 Noble Ave., Bridgeport. Info: beardsleyzoo.org.

EverWonder Children’s Museum, 31 Pecks Lane, Newtown. Info: everwondermuseum.org.