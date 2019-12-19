Plenty of Nutcrackers and holiday cheer this weekend in Fairfield County

Christmas with the Celts is on Dec. 20 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $47.50. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Polar Express

The Polar Express will be read aloud on Dec. 19 and 20 at 6:30 p.m. at the Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center, 152 Main Street, Ridgefield. Tickets are $15-$20. For more information, visit keelertavernmuseum.org.

Tom Petty Project

The Tom Petty Project will perform on Dec. 20 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $25. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Christmas with the Celts

Christmas with the Celts is on Dec. 20 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $47.50. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Gift wrapping

The RAC Junior members will wrap your gifts for a cash donation on Dec. 21 from noon to 5 p.m. at the Rowayton Arts Center, 145 Rowayton Avenue, Rowayton. They will also be collecting toys for the Open Doors Shelter. For more information, visit rowaytonarts.org.

Nutcracker

The Nutcracker will be staged on Dec. 21 and 22 at the Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic Street, Stamford. Tickets are $50-$75. For more information, visit palacestamford.org.

Bolshoi Ballet

The Bolshoi Ballet’s Nutcracker will be screened on Dec. 21 at 12:55 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $15-$25. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Songs with Santa

Songs with Santa by Music on the Hill will be on Dec. 21 at 11 a.m. at the Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road, Wilton. The concert includes a singing Santa, handbells, holiday songs and jingle-bell craft. The concert is free. For more information, visit wiltonhistorical.org.

Present Laughter

Present Laughter will be screened on Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $15-$25. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Brother Joscephus

Brother Joscephus & The Love Revolution will perform on Dec. 21 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $28. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Blitzkrieg

Marky Ramone’s Blitzkrieg with Civilian Ring will perform on Dec. 21 at 8 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $25-$28. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Solstice

The Greater Bridgeport Symphony will perform its Solstice concert on Dec. 21 at 8 p.m. at the Klein Memorial Auditorium, 910 Fairfield Avenue, Bridgeport. Tickets are $39-$240. For more information, visit GBS.org.

Wonderful Life

It’s A Wonderful Life will be screened on Dec. 22 at 4 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $12. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.