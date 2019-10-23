Plays open in Wilton and New Canaan this weekend

Wildlife expert Peter Gros will chat about his critters on Oct. 27 at 1 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $20-$45. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org. less Wildlife expert Peter Gros will chat about his critters on Oct. 27 at 1 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $20-$45. For more information, visit ... more Photo: Ridgefield Playhouse / Contributed Photo Photo: Ridgefield Playhouse / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Plays open in Wilton and New Canaan this weekend 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Opening

The Lion in the Winter, Oct. 25 through Nov. 3, The Wilton Playshop, 15 Lovers Ln., Wilton. Tickets: $25-$30. Info: wiltonplayshop.org.

Ladies in Retirement, Oct. 25 through Nov. 10, Town Players of New Canaan, 679 South Ave, New Canaan. Tickets: $20-$25. Info: tpnc.org.

This Weekend

Mitch Fatel, Oct. 25, 7 p.m., The Treehouse Comedy Club, 1595 Post Rd., Westport. Tickets: $25-$34.50. Info: TreehouseComedy.com.

Haunted Illusions: Master illusionist David Caserta, Oct. 25, 7:30 p.m., Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $22.50-$45. Info: palacestamford.org.

Funniest Comic in CT Contest Semi-Finals, Oct. 26, 8 p.m., The Treehouse Comedy Club, 1595 Post Rd., Westport. Tickets: $25-$34.50. Info: TreehouseComedy.com.

Disenchanted!, Oct. 26, 2 and 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield.Tickets: $50-$55. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

The Ivy League of Comedy starring Tony Deyo and Liz Miele, Oct. 27, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $35. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Steven Wright, Oct. 27, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $60. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Wildlife expert Peter Gros, Oct. 27, 1 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $20-$45. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Continuing

The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui, through Oct. 27, Western Connecticut State University’s Studio Theatre of the Visual and Performing Arts Center, 43 Lake Ave., Danbury. Tickets: $20. Info: eventbrite.com/e/the-resistible-rise-of-arturo-ui-tickets-70816047705.

The Wicked Witch of the West: Kansas or Bust, through Oct. 27, The MAC, Milford Center for the Arts, 40 Railroad Ave. S., Milford. Tickets: $10-$22. Info: pantochino.com.

Little Shop of Horrors, through Nov. 3, ACT of Connecticut, 36 Old Quarry Rd., Ridgefield. Sensory friendly performance, Nov. 3, 2 p.m. Tickets: $57-$72. Info: actofct.org.

Advance

Jerry Garcia: Secret Space of Dreams, slideshow and book signing with Jay Blakesberg, Oct. 30, 7:30 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Free. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Collection of Short Plays: 7 Easy Pieces, Nov. 1 and 2, 8 p.m.; Nov. 3, 2 p.m., Greenwich Theatre Company, 100 Arch St., Greenwich. Written by award-winning playwright Jack Rushton. Tickets: $10-$40. Info/Reservations: greenwichtheatrecompany.org.

The Funniest Comic in CT Contest Semi-Finals, Nov. 2, 8 p.m., Treehouse Comedy Club, 1595 Post Rd., Westport. Tickets: $25-$34.50. Info: TreehouseComedy.com, 203-230-8700.

Don Juan, Nov. 5-23, Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Ct., Westport. Tickets: $30-$40. Info: westportplayhouse.org.

Rumpleteaser, Nov. 9, 8 p.m., Darien Arts Center, 2 Renshaw Rd., Darien. Tickets: $30. Info: darienarts.org.

Margaret Cho, Nov. 15, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $47-$57. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Sophia Loren: An Evening with an Icon, Nov. 16, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $195-$250. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Twas the Night Before Christmas, Nov. 30, 1 and 4 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $25-$40. Info: palacestamford.org.

Judy Collins, Dec. 4 and 5, 7:30 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $58. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.