Plays, comedy and more in Fairfield County

Milford residents Sean Davis and Matthew Casey share the role of The Emcee in Fairfield Center Stage's upcoming production of Cabaret. Performances run Sept. 13-28, at Trevi Lounge in Fairfield. For tickets, visit FairfieldCenterStage.org.

Opening

Last of the Red Hot Lovers, Sept. 6-28, Ridgefield Theater Barn, 37 Halpin Ln., Ridgefield. Tickets: $30-$35. Info: ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org.

This Weekend

Wellie Jackson, Sept. 6, 8 p.m., Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $19. Info: palacestamford.org.

Simply Barbra Celebrates Hello, Dolly, Sept. 7, 8 p.m., MAC, 40 Railroad Ave., Milford. 12th annual Wine Trail starts at 5 p.m. Steven Brinberg as Barbra Streisand. Tickets: $32-$35. Info: milfordarts.org.

Round 4 The Funniest Comic in Connecticut Contest, Sept. 7, 8 p.m., The Treehouse Comedy Club, 1595 Post Rd., Westport. Tickets: $22.50-$32.50. Info: TreehouseComedy.com, 203-230-8700.

Advance

Cabaret, Sept. 13-28, Trevi Lounge, 548 King’s Highway, Fairfield. Tickets $15 - $40. Info: FairfieldCenterStage.org.

Round 4 The Funniest Comic in Connecticut Contest, Sept. 14, 21, 8 p.m., The Treehouse Comedy Club, 1595 Post Rd., Westport. Tickets: $22.50-$32.50. Info: TreehouseComedy.com, 203-230-8700.

Witness for the Prosecution, Sept. 20-Oct. 11, TheatreWorks, 5 Brookside Ave., New Milford. Tickets: $20-$25. Info: theatreworks.us.

Jim Florentine, Sept. 21, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $33. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Treehouse Comedy Live at the Ives: JJ Ramirez, Sept. 21, 8:30 p.m., Ives Concert Park, 43 Lake Ave. Ext., Danbury. Tickets: $20-$34.50. Info: TreehouseComedy.com, 203-230-8700.

Anthony Rodia, Sept. 28, 7 p.m., The Treehouse Comedy Club, 1595 Post Rd., Westport. Tickets: $25-$34.50. Info: TreehouseComedy.com, 203-230-8700.

The Ivy League of Comedy: Fabulously Funny Females, Sept. 28, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Featuring: Maureen Langan, Jane Condon and Ellen Karis. Tickets: $35. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Mlima’s Tale, Oct. 1-19, Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Ct., Westport. Tickets: $30-$40. Info: westportplayhouse.org.

My Name is Ōpūkahaʻia, Oct. 1, 5:30 p.m., New Haven Museum, 114 Whitney Ave., New Haven. Commissioned by Hawaiian Mission Houses to honor the bicentennial of ʻŌpūkahaʻia’s death in 1818, in Cornwall, Conn., “My Name is ʻŌpūkahaʻia” brings to life the story of a Native Hawaiian man who is a fundamental part of Hawaii’s history. Info: newhavenmuseum.org.

Little Shop of Horrors, Oct. 3-Nov. 3, ACT of Connecticut, 36 Old Quarry Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $57-$72. Info: actofct.org.

PostSecret, Oct. 3, 8 p.m., Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Founder of PostSecret, Frank Warren, encourages audiences to share their own secrets as a vehicle to personal healing and connection with our greater humanity. Tickets: $18-$35. Info: palacestamford.org.

Paula Poundstone, Oct. 3, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $45-$55. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Bob DiBuono, Oct. 4, 8 p.m., Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $19. Info: palacestamford.org.

Vincent James, Oct. 5, 8 p.m., Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $19. Info: palacestamford.org.

Acrobats of Cirque-tacular, Oct. 6, 4:30 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $30. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Humor writer: David Sedaris, Oct. 9, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $85. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Haunted Illusions: Master illusionist David Caserta, Oct. 25, 7:30 p.m., Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $22.50-$45. Info: palacestamford.org.

Steven Wright, Oct. 27, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $60. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Wildlife expert Peter Gros, Oct. 27, 1 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $20-$45. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Sophia Loren: An Evening with an Icon, Nov. 16, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $195-$250. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.