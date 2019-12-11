Plays, comedians, wonderettes and more head to Fairfield County

The Marvelous Wonderettes will perform through Dec. 28 at the Ridgefield Theater Barn, 37 Halpin Lane, Ridgefield. Tickets are $33-$38. For more information, visit ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org.

Opening

Cinderella, a Pantomime, Dec. 12 and 13, 8 p.m.; Dec. 14 and 15, 2 p.m., Powerhouse Performing Arts Center, Waveny Park, 677 South Ave., New Canaan. Bring an unwrapped toy for Toys for Tots at Dec. 14 performance. Tickets: $15. Info: tpnc.org.

This Weekend

A Christmas Carol, Dec. 13, 7:30 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $31.50-$60. Tickets/Info: palacestamford.org, 203-325-4466.

A Gift for You and Me, Dec. 13, 7 p.m.; Dec. 14, 2 and 5 p.m.; Dec. 15, 2 p.m., The Wilton Playshop, 15 Lovers Ln., Wilton. Tickets: $15-$20. Info: wiltonplayshop.org.

Andrew Ginsburg featuring Dan Rice, Vince Phillips and Nicolas Scopoletti, Dec. 13, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $29. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Continuing

The Tale of the Allergist’s Wife: A Comedy by Charles Busch, through Dec. 15; Westport Community Theatre, Westport Town Hall, 110 Myrtle Ave., Westport. Tickets: $23-$25. Info: westportcommunitytheatre.com.

The Marvelous Wonderettes, through Dec. 28, Ridgefield Theater Barn, 37 Halpin Ln., Ridgefield. Tickets: $33-$38. Info: ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org.

Wreck the Halls, through Dec. 28, TheatreWorks New Milford, 5 Brookside Ave., New Milford. Pay What You Want Night Dec. 12, 8 p.m. Tickets: $25-$30. Info: theatreworks.us, 860-350-6863.

Advance

Script in Hand Playreading: Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley, Dec. 16, 7 p.m., Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Ct. Westport. Series continues Mondays at 7 p.m. Feb. 24, March 23, April 27. Tickets: $20. Info: Westportplayhouse.org, 203-227-4177, 1-888-927-7529.

Dramatic reading of Anton Chekov’s The Lady with the Lapdog, Dec. 17, 7 p.m., Ridgefield Library, 472 Main St., Ridgefield. Presented by voice actor Alan Sklar. Info/Registration: ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282.

Broadway Unplugged series, Dec. 16, 7 p.m., ACT of CT, 36 Old Quarry Rd., Ridgefield. Featuring Jagged Little Pill’s Derek Klena and ACT’s Bryan Perri. Perri sits down at the piano with renowned Broadway performers for stories, conversation, and vocals. Tickets: $57-$72. Info: actofct.org.

Shen Yun 2020, Dec. 25, 6 p.m.; Dec. 26, 2 and 7:30 p.m.; Dec. 27, 1 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $80-$165. Info: palacestamford.org, 203-325-4466.

Bubblemania, Dec. 29, 3 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $15. Info: palacestamford.org, 203-325-4466.

Judy Moody & Stink, Jan. 12, 1 and 4 p.m., Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Ct., Westport. Tickets: $20. Book collection for Read to Grow, Inc. Info: westportplayhouse.org.