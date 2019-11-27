Plays, comedians, wonderettes and more head to Fairfield County

Judy Collins will perform on Dec. 4 and 5 at 7:30 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $58. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

This Weekend

Twas the Night Before Christmas, Nov. 30, 1 and 4 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $25-$40. Info: palacestamford.org.

Advance

Judy Collins, Dec. 4 and 5, 7:30 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $58. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Marvelous Wonderettes, Dec. 6-28, Ridgefield Theater Barn, 37 Halpin Ln., Ridgefield. Tickets: $33-$38. Info: ridgefieldtheatrebarn.org.

Wreck the Halls, Fridays and Saturdays, Dec. 6-28, 8 p.m.; Thursday, Dec. 26, 8 p.m.; Sundays, Dec. 15 and 22, 2 p.m., TheatreWorks New Milford, 5 Brookside Ave., New Milford. Free dress rehearsal for senior citizens Dec. 5, 8 p.m. Pay What You Want Night Dec. 12, 8 p.m. Tickets: $25-$30. Info: theatreworks.us, 860-350-6863.

Downtown Cabaret Storytime: Rudolph!, Dec. 6, 4:30-5 p.m., Fairfield University Bookstore, 1499 Post Rd., Fairfield. Meet actors in costumes performing a song from the holiday favorite and reading the Rudolph story. Info: FairfieldUBookstoreEvents@gmail.com.

Peter Pan, Dec. 8, 1 and 4 p.m., Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Ct., Westport. Tickets: $20. Book collection for Read to Grow, Inc. Info: westportplayhouse.org.

Andrew Ginsburg featuring Dan Rice, Vince Phillips and Nicolas Scopoletti, Dec. 13, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $29. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Broadway Unplugged series: Derek Klena, Dec. 16, 7 p.m., ACT of CT, 36 Old Quarry Rd., Ridgefield. Featuring Jagged Little Pill’s Derek Klena and ACT’s Bryan Perri. Perri sits down at the piano with renowned Broadway performers for stories, conversation, and vocals. Tickets: $57-$72. Info: actofct.org.

Judy Moody & Stink, Jan. 12, 1 and 4 p.m., Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Ct., Westport. Tickets: $20. Book collection for Read to Grow, Inc. Info: westportplayhouse.org.