Plays, comedians, puppets and more head to Fairfield County

Adrienne Antonioli, Leila Pearson, Cameron Tyler, Allie Vogel, Henry Jodka and Emily Stute star in Admissions. It runs Nov. 8 and 9 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 10 at 3 p.m. at the Wyckoff Family Black Box Theater at St. Luke's School, 377 N. Wilton Road, New Canaan. The production is free. For more information, visit stlukesct.org.

Opening

Admissions, Nov. 8 and 9, 7 p.m.; Nov. 10, 3 p.m., Wyckoff Family Black Box Theater at St. Luke’s School, 377 N. Wilton Rd., New Canaan. Free. Info: stlukesct.org.

This Weekend

The Capitol Steps, Nov. 8, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $55. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Open Sesame!, Nov. 9, 7-9 p.m., Mark Twain Library, 439 Redding Rd., West Redding. Celebration of the 50th anniversary of Sesame Street. Info: marktwainlibrary.org.

Rumpleteaser, Nov. 9, 8 p.m., Darien Arts Center, 2 Renshaw Rd., Darien. Tickets: $30. Info: darienarts.org.

The Funniest Comic in Connecticut Contest: Finals 4, Nov. 9, 8 p.m., Treehouse Comedy Club, 1595 Post Rd., Westport. Contestants perform 20 minutes. Tickets: $25-$34.50. Info: TreehouseComedy.com, 203-230-8700.

Continuing

Ladies in Retirement, through Nov. 10, Town Players of New Canaan, 679 South Ave, New Canaan. Tickets: $20-$25. Info: tpnc.org.

Don Juan, through Nov. 23, Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Ct., Westport. Tickets: $30-$40. Info: westportplayhouse.org.

Advance

Margaret Cho, Nov. 15, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $47-$57. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Sophia Loren: An Evening with an Icon, Nov. 16, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $195-$250. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Twas the Night Before Christmas, Nov. 30, 1 and 4 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $25-$40. Info: palacestamford.org.

Judy Collins, Dec. 4 and 5, 7:30 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $58. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Wreck the Halls, Fridays and Saturdays, Dec. 6-28, 8 p.m.; Thursday, Dec. 26, 8 p.m.; Sundays, Dec. 15 and 22, 2 p.m., TheatreWorks New Milford, 5 Brookside Ave., New Milford. Free dress rehearsal for senior citizens Dec. 5, 8 p.m. Pay What You Want Night Dec. 12, 8 p.m. Tickets: $25-$30. Info: theatreworks.us, 860-350-6863.