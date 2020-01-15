Plays, comedians, magicians and more head to Fairfield County

This Weekend

Piff the Magic Dragon, Jan. 18, 5 and 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $40-$65. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Gary Gulman, Jan. 19, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets: $38. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Advance

Play With Your Food: Lunchtime Playreading Series, Nudity Rider, Jan. 22 and 23, noon-1:30 p.m., Greenwich Arts Council.299 Greenwich Ave., Greenwich. Tickets: $50-$200. Info: JIBProductions.org, 203-293-8729.

Nick Di Paolo, Jan. 24, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $35. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Amazing Max, Jan. 26, 3 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Interactive magic show with Max Darwin. Tickets: $12.50 Info: palacestamford.org.

John O’Hurley: A Man with Standards, storytelling, songs and humor, Jan. 26, 5 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse Leir Foundation Arts for Everyone outreach program. Tickets: $49.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Scripts on Tap: Taming the Lion, Jan. 27, 7 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $12.50. Tickets/Info: palacestamford.org.

Four Weddings and an Elvis, Fridays and Saturdays, 8 p.m., Sundays, 2 p.m., Jan. 31-Feb. 16, Milford Arts Council, 40 Railroad Ave. S, Milford. Tickets: $22. Info: 203-878-6647, milfordarts.org/four-wedding-lp.

Nick Griffin, Feb. 1, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $29. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Laughtrax: Morgan Jay, Feb. 1, 8 p.m., Stamford Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $19. Info: palacestamford.org.

Joshua Kane’s Borders of the Mind, Feb. 2, 4 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $45. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Godspell, Feb. 6 through March 8, ACT of Connecticut, 36 Old Quarry Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $52-$72. Info: actofct.org.

Kreeps with Kids featuring Robert Kelly, Ron Bennington, Rich Voss, and Jim Florentine, Feb. 7 and 8, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $49.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Flip Flop Circus, Feb. 8, 3:30 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $12.50. Info: palacestamford.org.

South Pacific: In Concert, Feb. 8, 7:30 p.m., Norwalk Concert Hall, 125 East Ave., Norwalk. Members of the Norwalk Symphony and the New Paradigm Theatre will perform. Tickets: $10-$50. Info: norwalksymphony.org.

Flip Flop Circus with Liz Bolick and Therese Schorn, Feb. 9, 3 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $12.50. Info: palacestamford.org.

Ron White, Feb. 13, 8 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $40-$235. Info: palacestamford.org.

Mr. Fish: Fantastic Forces, Feb. 16, 8 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $12.50. Info: palacestamford.org.

The Mangina Dialogues Podcast with Hawkins, Feb. 18, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $20. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Newsboys United: Greatness of Our God Tour with special guest Mandisa, Feb. 20, 7 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $30-$155. Info: palacestamford.org.

The Illusionists, Feb. 27, 7 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $55. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Vic Dibitetto, Feb. 28 and 29, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $45-$80. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Spinning Tales of Peter Pan & Cinderella on Ice, Feb. 29, 3 and 7 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $25-$45. Info: palacestamford.org.