Plays, comedians, magicians and more head to Fairfield County

Piff the Magic Dragon will perform on Jan. 18 at 5 and 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $40-$65. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

This Weekend

STOMP, Jan. 5, 7 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $39-$79. Tickets/Info: palacestamford.org, 203-325-4466.

Advance

Play With Your Food: Lunchtime Playreading Series, The Bridge Play, Jan. 7 and 8, noon-1:30 p.m., Toquet Hall, 58 Post Rd, Westport. Gourmet lunch, readings of short plays, discussion with actors. Tickets: $50-$200. Info: JIBProductions.org, 203-293-8729.

Joe List, Jan. 11, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $29. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Judy Moody & Stink, Jan. 12, 1 and 4 p.m., Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Ct., Westport. Tickets: $20. Book collection for Read to Grow, Inc. Info: westportplayhouse.org.

Play With Your Food: Lunchtime Playreading Series, The Bridge Play, Jan. 14, noon-1:30 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $50-$200. Info: JIBProductions.org, 203-293-8729.

Piff the Magic Dragon, Jan. 18, 5 and 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $40-$65. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Gary Gulman, Jan. 19, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse Leir Foundation Arts for Everyone outreach program. Tickets: $38. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Play With Your Food: Lunchtime Playreading Series, Nudity Rider, Jan. 22 and 23, noon-1:30 p.m., Greenwich Arts Council.299 Greenwich Ave., Greenwich. Tickets: $50-$200. Info: JIBProductions.org, 203-293-8729.

Nick Di Paolo, Jan. 24, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $35. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Amazing Max, Jan. 26, 3 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Interactive magic show with Max Darwin. Tickets: $12.50 Info: palacestamford.org.

John O’Hurley: A Man with Standards, storytelling, songs and humor, Jan. 26, 5 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse Leir Foundation Arts for Everyone outreach program. Tickets: $49.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Scripts on Tap: Taming the Lion, Jan. 27, 7 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $12.50. Tickets/Info: palacestamford.org.

Godspell, Feb. 6 through March 8, ACT of Connecticut, 36 Old Quarry Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $52-$72. Info: actofct.org.

South Pacific: In Concert, Feb. 8, 7:30 p.m., Norwalk Concert Hall, 125 East Ave., Norwalk. Members of the Norwalk Symphony and the New Paradigm Theatre will perform. Tickets: $10-$50. Info: norwalksymphony.org.