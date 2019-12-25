Plays, comedians, magicians and more head to Fairfield County

Casey Carle brings “Bubblemania” to Stamford’s Palace Theatre Dec. 29. Casey Carle brings “Bubblemania” to Stamford’s Palace Theatre Dec. 29. Photo: Karina Brach / Casey Carle & Bubblemania.com / Contributed Photo Photo: Karina Brach / Casey Carle & Bubblemania.com / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Plays, comedians, magicians and more head to Fairfield County 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

This Weekend

Shen Yun , Dec. 26, 2 and 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 27, 1 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $80-$165. Tickets/Info: palacestamford.org, 203-325-4466.

Bubblemania, Dec. 29, 3 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $15. Info: palacestamford.org, 203-325-4466.

Continuing

The Marvelous Wonderettes, through Dec. 28, Ridgefield Theater Barn, 37 Halpin Ln., Ridgefield. Tickets: $33-$38. Info: ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org.

Wreck the Halls, through Dec. 28, TheatreWorks New Milford, 5 Brookside Ave., New Milford. Free dress rehearsal for senior citizens Dec. 5, 8 p.m. Pay What You Want Night Dec. 12, 8 p.m. Tickets: $25-$30. Info: theatreworks.us, 860-350-6863.

Advance

STOMP, Jan. 5, 7 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $39-$79. Tickets/Info: palacestamford.org, 203-325-4466.

Play With Your Food: Lunchtime Playreading Series, The Bridge Play, Jan. 7 and 8, noon-1:30 p.m., Toquet Hall, 58 Post Rd, Westport. Gourmet lunch, readings of short plays, discussion with actors. Tickets: $50-$200. Info: JIBProductions.org, 203-293-8729.

Joe List, Jan. 11, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $29. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Judy Moody & Stink, Jan. 12, 1 and 4 p.m., Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Ct., Westport. Tickets: $20. Book collection for Read to Grow, Inc. Info: westportplayhouse.org.

Play With Your Food: Lunchtime Playreading Series, The Bridge Play, Jan. 14, noon-1:30 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $50-$200. Info: JIBProductions.org, 203-293-8729.

Piff the Magic Dragon, Jan. 18, 5 and 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $40-$65. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Gary Gulman, Jan. 19, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse Leir Foundation Arts for Everyone outreach program. Tickets: $38. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Play With Your Food: Lunchtime Playreading Series, Nudity Rider, Jan. 22 and 23, noon-1:30 p.m., Greenwich Arts Council.299 Greenwich Ave., Greenwich. Tickets: $50-$200. Info: JIBProductions.org, 203-293-8729.

Nick Di Paolo, Jan. 24, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $35. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Magician: Amazing Max, Jan. 26, 3 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $12.50. Tickets/Info: palacestamford.org.

Amazing Max, Jan. 26, 3 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Interactive magic show with Max Darwin. Tickets: $12.50 Info: palacestamford.org.

John O’Hurley: A Man with Standards, storytelling, songs and humor, Jan. 26, 5 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse Leir Foundation Arts for Everyone outreach program. Tickets: $49.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Scripts on Tap: Taming the Lion, Jan. 27, 7 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $12.50. Tickets/Info: palacestamford.org.

Godspell, Feb. 6 through March 8, ACT of Connecticut, 36 Old Quarry Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $52-$72. Info: actofct.org.