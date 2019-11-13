Plays, comedians, holiday shows and more head to Fairfield County

Sophia Loren: An Evening with an Icon is on Nov. 16 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $195-$250. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

This Weekend

Margaret Cho, Nov. 15, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $47-$57. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Sophia Loren: An Evening with an Icon, Nov. 16, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $195-$250. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Continuing

Don Juan, through Nov. 23, Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Ct., Westport. Tickets: $30-$40. Info: westportplayhouse.org.

Advance

Twas the Night Before Christmas, Nov. 30, 1 and 4 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $25-$40. Info: palacestamford.org.

Judy Collins, Dec. 4 and 5, 7:30 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $58. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Marvelous Wonderettes, Dec. 6-28, Ridgefield Theater Barn, 37 Halpin Ln., Ridgefield. Tickets: $33-$38. Info: ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org.

Wreck the Halls, Fridays and Saturdays, Dec. 6-28, 8 p.m.; Thursday, Dec. 26, 8 p.m.; Sundays, Dec. 15 and 22, 2 p.m., TheatreWorks New Milford, 5 Brookside Ave., New Milford. Free dress rehearsal for senior citizens Dec. 5, 8 p.m. Pay What You Want Night Dec. 12, 8 p.m. Tickets: $25-$30. Info: theatreworks.us, 860-350-6863.

Broadway Unplugged, Dec. 16, 7 p.m., ACT of CT, 36 Old Quarry Rd., Ridgefield. Featuring Jagged Little Pill’s Derek Klena and ACT’s Bryan Perri. Perri sits down at the piano with renowned Broadway performers for stories, conversation, and vocals. Tickets: $57-$72. Info: actofct.org.