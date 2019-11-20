Plays, comedians, Peter Pan and more head to Fairfield County

Don Juan runs through Nov. 23 at Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Court, Westport. Tickets are $30-$40. For more information, visit westportplayhouse.org. Don Juan runs through Nov. 23 at Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Court, Westport. Tickets are $30-$40. For more information, visit westportplayhouse.org. Photo: Carol Rosegg/ Contributed Photo Photo: Carol Rosegg/ Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Plays, comedians, Peter Pan and more head to Fairfield County 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Continuing

Don Juan, through Nov. 23, Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Ct., Westport. Tickets: $30-$40. Info: westportplayhouse.org.

Advance

Twas the Night Before Christmas, Nov. 30, 1 and 4 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $25-$40. Info: palacestamford.org.

Judy Collins, Dec. 4 and 5, 7:30 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $58. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Marvelous Wonderettes, Dec. 6-28, Ridgefield Theater Barn, 37 Halpin Ln., Ridgefield. Tickets: $33-$38. Info: ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org.

Wreck the Halls, Dec. 6-28, 8 p.m.; Thursday, Dec. 26, 8 p.m.; Sundays, Dec. 15 and 22, 2 p.m., TheatreWorks New Milford, 5 Brookside Ave., New Milford. Free dress rehearsal for senior citizens Dec. 5, 8 p.m. Pay What You Want Night Dec. 12, 8 p.m. Tickets: $25-$30. Info: theatreworks.us, 860-350-6863.

Peter Pan, Dec. 8, 1 and 4 p.m., Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Ct., Westport. Tickets: $20. Book collection for Read to Grow, Inc. Info: westportplayhouse.org.

Broadway Unplugged: Derek Klena, Dec. 16, 7 p.m., ACT of CT, 36 Old Quarry Rd., Ridgefield. Featuring Jagged Little Pill’s Derek Klena and ACT’s Bryan Perri. Perri sits down at the piano with renowned Broadway performers for stories, conversation, and vocals. Tickets: $57-$72. Info: actofct.org.

Judy Moody & Stink, Jan. 12, 1 and 4 p.m., Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Ct., Westport. Tickets: $20. Book collection for Read to Grow, Inc. Info: westportplayhouse.org.