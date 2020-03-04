Plays and comedians hit the stages in Fairfield County

Opening

The Dining Room, by A.R. Gurney, March 5-22, Stratford Academy, 719 Birdseye St., Stratford. Tickets: $20-$22. Info: 203-375-8778, squareonetheatre.com.

This Weekend

Laughtrax: Chicago City Limits, March 6, 8 p.m., Stamford Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $20-$60. Info: palacestamford.org.

Acrobats of China — The New Shanghai Circus, March 8, 4 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $35. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Continuing

Constellations, through March 7, TheatreWorks, 5 Brookside Ave., New Milford. Tickets: $20-$25. Info: theatreworks.us, 860-350-6863.

Hand to God, through March 8, Western Connecticut State University, 43 Lake Ave. Ext., Danbury. Tickets: $15-$20. Info/Tickets: eventbrite.com/e/hand-to-god-tickets-70833453767; 203-837-8732.

Godspell, through March 8, ACT of Connecticut, 36 Old Quarry Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $52-$72. Info: actofct.org.

Advance

An Evening of One Act Plays, March 13-April 4, Ridgefield Theater Barn, 37 Halpin Ln., Ridgefield; doors open at 7 p.m.; bring food & drink; reservations at ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org/one-acts.

Legally Blonde the Musical, March 13, 14, 20, 21, 7:30 p.m.; March 15, 2 p.m., with snow date March 22, Ridgefield High School. Tickets: $10-$15. Info: rhsperformingarts.info/, 203-894-5750.

Laughtrax: Colleens of Comedy, March 13, 8 p.m., Stamford Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Feature’s Greenwich’s Jane Condon. Tickets: $19. Info: palacestamford.org/.

The Pout Pout Fish, March 15, 1 and 4 p.m., Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Ct., Westport. Tickets: $20. Book collection for Read to Grow, Inc. Info: westportplayhouse.org.

Nickel Mines, March 19-29, ACT of Connecticut, 36 Old Quarry Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $35-$55. Info: actofct.org.

Mike Super Magic & Illusion 2.OH!, March 22, 4 p.m. The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $45. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Scripts on Tap: Five Days Four Nights, a play written by Fran Dorf, March 23, 7 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Readings of new works in development for both theatre and screen. Half Full Brewery will be selling beer. Tickets: $15. Info: palacestamford.org, 203-325-4466.

Menopause the Musical, March 27, 8 p.m., Stamford Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $35-$60. Info: palacestamford.org.

Chicken Dance: Marge and Lola, March 28, 2 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $20. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Bernard Ilsley: The London Medium, March 31, 7:30 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $45-$90. One-on-one psychic reading: $250. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

An Evening with C.S. Lewis starring David Payne, April 4, 8 p.m., The Palace Theater, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $40-$50. Info: palacestamford.org.