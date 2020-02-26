Plays and comedians hit the stages in Fairfield County

Constellations will be staged through March 7 at the TheatreWorks, 5 Brookside Avenue, New Milford. Tickets are $20-$25. For more information, visit theatreworks.us.

Opening

Hand to God, Feb. 28-March 8, Western Connecticut State University, 43 Lake Ave. Ext., Danbury. Preview performance (high school night): Feb. 27, 8 p.m. Public showings at 8 p.m. Feb. 28 and 29; March 6 and 7; 2 p.m. matinees Feb. 29; March 1, 7, 8. Tickets: $15-$20. Info/Tickets: eventbrite.com/e/hand-to-god-tickets-70833453767; 203-837-8732.

This Weekend

Masters of Illusions, Feb. 27, 7 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $55. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Vic DiBitetto, Feb. 28 and 29, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $45-$80. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Spinning Tales of Peter Pan & Cinderella on Ice, Feb. 29, 3 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $25-$45. Info: palacestamford.org.

A Journey, Feb. 29, 4 p.m., Norwalk Historical Society’s Mill Hill Historic Park Townhouse, 2 East Wall St., Norwalk. Kimberly Wilson performs in honor of Black History Month. Tickets: $15 before 2/23; $20 after 2/23 and at the door. Inclement weather date: March 1, 4 p.m. Info: norwalkhistoricalsociety.org, 203-846-0525.

Continuing

Smorgasbord!, through Feb. 29, The Ridgefield Theater Barn, 37 Halpin Ln., Ridgefield. Tickets: $33-$38. Info: ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org.

Constellations, through March 7, TheatreWorks, 5 Brookside Ave., New Milford. Tickets: $20-$25. Info: theatreworks.us, 860-350-6863.

Godspell, through March 8, ACT of Connecticut, 36 Old Quarry Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $52-$72. Info: actofct.org.

Advance

Susan B. Anthony: Failure Is Impossible, March 4, noon, Norwalk Public Library, 1 Belden Ave., Norwalk. With actress Sheryl Faye. Registration/Info: 203-899-2780, ext. 15133, or clahey@norwalkpl.org.

Laughtrax: Chicago City Limits, March 6, 8 p.m., Stamford Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $20-$60. Info: palacestamford.org/.

The Dining Room, by A.R. Gurney, March 5-22, Stratford Academy, 719 Birdseye St., Stratford. Tickets: $20-$22. Info: 203-375-8778, squareonetheatre.com.

Acrobats of China - The New Shanghai Circus, March 8, 4 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $35. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

An Evening of One Act Plays, March 13-April 4, Ridgefield Theater Barn, 37 Halpin Ln., Ridgefield; doors open at 7 p.m.; bring food & drink; reservations at ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org/one-acts.

Laughtrax: Colleens of Comedy, March 13, 8 p.m., Stamford Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Feature’s Greenwich’s Jane Condon. Tickets: $19. Info: palacestamford.org/.

Comedian Kalie Shorr, March 14, Stamford Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $10. Info: palacestamford.org.

The Pout Pout Fish, March 15, 1 and 4 p.m., Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Ct., Westport. Tickets: $20. Book collection for Read to Grow, Inc. Info: westportplayhouse.org.

Nickel Mines, March 19-29, ACT of Connecticut, 36 Old Quarry Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $35-$55. Info: actofct.org.

Scripts on Tap: Five Days Four Nights, March 23, 7 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Readings of new works in development for both theatre and screen. Half Full Brewery will be selling beer. Tickets: $15. Info: palacestamford.org, 203-325-4466.

Menopause the Musical, March 27, 8 p.m., Stamford Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $35-$60. Info: palacestamford.org.

Chicken Dance: Marge and Lola, March 28, 2 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $20. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Bernard Ilsley: The London Medium, March 31, 7:30 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $45-$90. One-on-one psychic reading: $250. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

An Evening with C.S. Lewis starring David Payne, April 4, 8 p.m., The Palace Theater, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $40-$50. Info: palacestamford.org.