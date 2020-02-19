Plays and comedians hit the stages in Fairfield County

Godspell runs through March 8 at ACT of Connecticut, 36 Old Quarry Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $52-$72. For more information, visit actofct.org.

Opening

Constellations, Feb. 21-March 7, TheatreWorks, 5 Brookside Ave., New Milford. Tickets: $20-$25. Free dress rehearsal for senior citizens Feb. 20, 8 p.m.; Feb. 27, Pay-What-You-Want-Night, 8 p.m. Info: theatreworks.us, 860-350-6863.

This Weekend

Cookies & Comedy: A Night of Biblical Sketches, Feb. 21 and 22, 7 p.m., Walnut Hill Community Church, 156 Walnut Hill Rd., Bethel. Presented by Walnut Hill Community Church’s Drama Team. Tickets: $5. Info: walnuthillcc.org/events.

Charlotte’s Web, Feb. 23, 1 and 4 p.m., Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Court, Westport. Tickets: $20. Info: westportplayhouse.org.

Continuing

Our Mother’s Brief Affair, through Feb. 23, Westport Community Theatre, Westport Town Hall, 110 Myrtle Ave., Westport. Tickets: $15-$25. Info: westportcommunitytheatre.com, 203-226-1983.

Smorgasbord!, through Feb. 29, Ridgefield Theater Barn, 37 Halpin Ln., Ridgefield. Tickets: $33-$38. Info: ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org.

Godspell, through March 8, ACT of Connecticut, 36 Old Quarry Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $52-$72. Info: actofct.org.

Advance

Script in Hand Playreading: Miracle on South Division Street, Feb. 24, 7 p.m., Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Ct., Westport. Cost: $20. Info: westportplayhouse.org.

Masters of Illusions, Feb. 27, 7 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $55. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Vic Dibitetto, Feb. 28 and 29, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $45-$80. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Spinning Tales of Peter Pan & Cinderella on Ice, Feb. 29, 3 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $25-$45. Info: palacestamford.org.

One-Woman Show: A Journey, Feb. 29, 4 p.m., Norwalk Historical Society’s Mill Hill Historic Park Townhouse, 2 East Wall St., Norwalk. Kimberly Wilson performs in honor of Black History Month. Tickets: $15 before 2/23; $20 after 2/23 and at the door. Inclement weather date: March 1, 4 p.m. Info: norwalkhistoricalsociety.org, 203-846-0525.

One-Woman Show: Susan B. Anthony: Failure Is Impossible, March 4, noon, Norwalk Public Library, 1 Belden Ave., Norwalk. With actress Sheryl Faye. Registration/info: 203-899-2780, ext. 15133, or clahey@norwalkpl.org.

Laughtrax: Chicago City Limits, March 6, 8 p.m., Stamford Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $20-$60. Info: palacestamford.org/.

Acrobats of China — The New Shanghai Circus, March 8, 4 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $35. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Laughtrax: Colleens of Comedy, March 13, 8 p.m., Stamford Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Feature’s Greenwich’s Jane Condon. Tickets: $19. Info: palacestamford.org/.

Comedian Kalie Shorr, March 14, Stamford Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $10. Info: palacestamford.org.

The Pout Pout Fish, March 15, 1 and 4 p.m., Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Ct., Westport. Tickets: $20. Book collection for Read to Grow, Inc. Info: westportplayhouse.org.

Nickel Mines, March 19-29, ACT of Connecticut, 36 Old Quarry Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $35-$55. Info: actofct.org.

Scripts on Tap: Five Days Four Nights, a play written by Fran Dorf, March 23, 7 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Readings of new works in development for both theatre and screen. Half Full Brewery will be selling beer. Tickets: $15. Info: palacestamford.org, 203-325-4466.

Menopause the Musical, March 27, 8 p.m., Stamford Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $35-$60. Info: palacestamford.org.

Chicken Dance: Marge and Lola, March 28, 2 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $20. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Bernard Ilsley: The London Medium, March 31, 7:30 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $45-$90. One-on-one psychic reading: $250. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

An Evening with C.S. Lewis starring David Payne, April 4, 8 p.m., The Palace Theater, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $40-$50. Info: palacestamford.org.