Plays and comedians coming to Fairfield County

The Last of the Red Hot Lovers runs Sept. 6-28 at the Ridgefield Theater Barn, 37 Halpin Lane, Ridgefield. Tickets are $30-$35. For more information, visit ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org.

THIS WEEKEND

The Funniest Comic in Connecticut Contes, Aug. 31, 8 p.m., The Treehouse Comedy Club, 1595 Post Rd., Westport. Eight contestants compete for laughs and six comics advance. Tickets: $22.50-$32.50. Info: TreehouseComedy.com.

ADVANCE

Last of the Red Hot Lovers, Sept. 6-28, Ridgefield Theater Barn, 37 Halpin Ln., Ridgefield. Tickets: $30-$35. Info: ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org.

Wellie Jackson, Sept. 6, 8 p.m., Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $19. Info: palacestamford.org.

Simply Barbra Celebrates Hello, Dolly, Sept. 7, 8 p.m., MAC, 40 Railroad Ave., Milford. 12th annual Wine Trail starts at 5 p.m. Steven Brinberg as Barbra Streisand. Tickets: $32-$35. Info: milfordarts.org.

Witness for the Prosecution, Sept. 20-Oct. 11, TheatreWorks, 5 Brookside Ave., New Milford. Tickets: $20-$25. Info: theatreworks.us.

Jim Florentine, Sept. 21, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $33. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

The Ivy League of Comedy: Fabulously Funny Females, Sept. 28, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Featuring: Maureen Langan, Jane Condon and Ellen Karis. Tickets: $35. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Little Shop of Horrors, Oct. 3-Nov. 3, ACT of Connecticut, 36 Old Quarry Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $57-$72. Info: actofct.org.

PostSecret, Oct. 3, 8 p.m., Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Founder of PostSecret, Frank Warren, encourages audiences to share their own secrets as a vehicle to personal healing and connection with our greater humanity. Tickets: $18-$35. Info: palacestamford.org.

Paula Poundstone, Oct. 3, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $45-$55. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Bob DiBuono, Oct. 4, 8 p.m., Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $19. Info: palacestamford.org.

Vincent James, Oct. 5, 8 p.m., Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $19. Info: palacestamford.org.

Acrobats of Cirque-tacular, Oct. 6, 4:30 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $30. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Humor writer: David Sedaris, Oct. 9, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $85. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Haunted Illusions: Master illusionist David Caserta, Oct. 25, 7:30 p.m., Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $22.50-$45. Info: palacestamford.org.

Steven Wright, Oct. 27, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $60. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Wildlife expert Peter Gros, Oct. 27, 1 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $20-$45. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Sophia Loren: An Evening with an Icon, Nov. 16, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $195-$500. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.