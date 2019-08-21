Concerts heading to Fairfield County

Concerts heading to Fairfield County

Johnny Nicholas, Aug 22, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Free. Info: chirpct.org/events/2019-concerts/.

Toad the Wet Sprocket, Aug. 25, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $69.50-$90. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Marcia Ball, Aug. 27, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Free. Info: chirpct.org/events/2019-concerts/.

Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Aug. 27, 8 p.m., Levitt Pavilion for the Performing Arts, 40 Jesup Rd., Westport. Tickets: $85-$105. Info: levittpavilion.com/.

The Pine Leaf Boys, Aug. 29, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Free. Info: chirpct.org/events/2019-concerts/.

The Steeldrivers, Aug. 30, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $30-$35. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

God Street Wine, Aug. 31, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $35. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Danbury Brass Band, Sept. 1, 3 p.m., Richter House, 100 Aunt Hack Rd., Danbury. Stanley L. Richter Association for the Arts fall season outdoor performance. Free. Info: richterarts.org.

The Fairfield Counts, Sept. 5, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Kicking off this year’s Jazz, Funk and Blues Weekend. Free. Info: chirpct.org/events/2019-concerts/.

Half Step, Sept. 6, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Cost: $28. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Jane Monheit, Sept. 6, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $35. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Green, Sept. 7, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $20-$25. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Mavis Staples, Sept. 7, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $77.50. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Fortunate Youth with Edjacated Phools, Organically Good Trio, Sept. 8, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $25. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Jonny Lang with Zane Carney, Sept. 10, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $68-$78. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Dweezil Zappa Hot Rats & Other Hot Stuff, Sept. 11, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $68. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Andy Frasco & the U.N. with Wild Adriatic, Sept. 12, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $18-$20. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Sister Hazel, Sept. 13, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $35. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Black Pumas, Sept. 13, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $20. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

As Time Goes By...Music of the 1940s, Sept. 14, 3 p.m., Norwalk Historical Society Museum, 141 East Ave., Norwalk. Suzanne Sheridan, Greg DeTroy and John Mobilio will perform music of the 1940s. Tickets: $15-$20. Info: musicofthe1940s.brownpapertickets.com.

The Midtown Men, Sept. 14, 8 p.m., Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $30-$80. Info: palacestamford.org.

Andrew Armstrong, Sept. 15, 3 p.m., Danbury Concert Association, 43 Lake Ave., Danbury. Andrew Armstrong, piano; Tessa Lark, violin; Raman Ramakrishnan, cello. Tickets: $25. Info: 203-837-8732, wcsupac.eventbrite.com.

Connecticut’s Own Concert: The Wilton Music Studios Virtuosi, Sept. 15, 4 p.m., Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Faculty members of Wilton Music Studios will present an eclectic program of chamber music mixing winds, strings and piano.Info: wiltonlibrary.org.

Naturally 7, Sept. 15, 7:30 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $45. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Ana Popovic, Sept. 15, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $38. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

John Medeski's Mad Skillet, Sept. 15, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $28-$32. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Robby Krieger of The Doors, Sept. 18, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $75. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Daughtry, Sept. 19, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $130. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

City of the Sun, Sept. 19, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $25. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Bailen, Sept. 20, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $15-$18. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Pink Talking Fish, Sept. 20, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $25-$29. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

The Bacon Brothers, Sept. 21, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $67. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Rachel Podger, Sept. 22, 3 p.m., Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts, 149 Girdle Ridge Rd., Katonah, N.Y. Tickets: $30-$65. Info: caramoor.org.

Rick Springfield, Sept. 22, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $90. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Marshall Charloff and the Purple Xperience, Sept. 22, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $25-$35. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Graham Nash, Sept. 24, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $91-$315. $1 of your ticket price will go to the artist’s charity, The Guacamole Fund. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

California Guitar Trio, Sept. 25, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $35. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Steve Kimock & Friends, Sept. 25, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $47. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Dylan Connor, Johnny Irion & Darren Jessee, Sept. 26, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $25. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Pat McGee, Sept. 27, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $28. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Brandon Lay, Sept. 27, 8 p.m., Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $10. Info: palacestamford.org.

Anaïs Mitchell, Sept. 27, 8 p.m., Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts, 149 Girdle Ridge Rd., Katonah, NY. Roots music. Tickets: $25-$75. Info: caramoor.org.

Jimmy Herring and the 5 of 7, Sept. 27, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $49. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Magic City Hippies, Sept. 27, 9 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $17.50-$20. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.