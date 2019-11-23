Pass the cranberries and stir them into the brie this Thanksgiving

It’s almost here. The Super Bowl of eating holidays. The great gobbler. The one, the only Thanksgiving. Yes, while the point of Thanksgiving it to practice gratitude it really has evolved to focus on preparing copious amounts of food until the table groans under the bulk of an entire grocery store aisle worth of food while relatives shout at football players. Different families have different traditions, some watch the parade, some watch the game, some share what they’re thankful for over, say, grace and some, like my family, often end up flinging bits of food at each other. Now, I’m not suggesting that anyone’s family devolve into a full-on food fight on turkey day, but I have to say, flicking stuffing or mashed potatoes at your cousins is a great way to relieve some of the tension that the holidays can bring after one of the guests begins to wax poetically about the latest impeachment news.

Whatever your family’s tradition is, you’re probably tasked with contributing something to the heaping Thanksgiving table. If you haven’t been assigned a specific dish to bring and most of the entrees are provided by the host, dessert or appetizers are always welcome at festivities. Now, I host Thanksgiving for my family, so as a host I can tell you that I would love it if my family came with something festive, but not too similar to another dish already displayed on the table ... that’s where this easy beauty comes in. Cheese is a welcome standard to any holiday, but a cheese dip, well, just crown yourself appetizer royalty. If you’re looking to impress friends or relatives with your Thanksgiving dish (without putting too much effort into it), try out this easy cranberry and brie dip.

Cranberry and brie dip

1 wheel of brie

1 tube biscuit dough

¼ cup cranberry sauce

¼ cup white cheddar cheese

2 tablespoons melted butter

1 tablespoon fresh parsley chopped

1 rosemary sprig

Pepper

Salt

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Remove biscuit dough from tube. Slice each biscuit in half and roll the halves into balls. Repeat until all the biscuits are in balls. Arrange the biscuit balls in a circle around a wheel of brie with the top of the rind removed (this works best in a circular pan). Combine the melted butter with the parsley and brush onto the biscuit dough. Season with salt and pepper. Bake the brie and biscuits for 10 minutes or until the brie melts. Remove the pan from the oven and stir the cranberry and cheddar into the brie. Place a sprig of rosemary on top of the cheese and place it back in the oven for another 8 to 10 minutes. Remove from oven and serve.