Oscar winners: How did the Reel Dad's prediction's measure up?

Oscar night is here! Our resident film critic The Reel Dad has named who he thinks will win, but unfortunately he doesn't get a vote on the matter.

Now that the awards have been announced and the speeches made, of the Reel Dad’s 21 predictions it seems he wasn’t too far off from the rest of the Academy given that he correctly predicted 16 winners.

“Parasite” took home four Oscars and was the first non-English film to win the award for Best Picture.

Best Picture

The Reel Dad’s pick: “Parasite”

In the most competitive - and difficult to predict - Oscar race in years, “Parasite” should become the first foreign-language film to be named Best Picture. “Roma” came close last year but ultimately lost to “Green Book;” this year, “1917” is a strong (and deserving) contender. But “Parasite” is so imaginative in its approach, and so touching in its humanity, that it reminds us why we love to go to the movies.

And the Oscar goes to...“Parasite.”

Best Actor

The Reel Dad’s pick: Joaquin Phoenix in “Joker”

In a strong year for actors, it’s impossible to deny what this actor achieves on screen. Phoenix makes an iconic role - for which Heath Ledger won an Oscar - his own in an interpretation as bizarre as it is unforgettable. And many believe he is overdue for an Oscar, too, which can influence voters. While Adam Driver delivers my favorite performance of the year, he will likely have to wait.

And the Oscar goes to...Joaquin Phoenix.

Best Actress

The Reel Dad’s pick: Renée Zellweger in “Judy”

From the moment this film opened, Oscar watchers predicted Zellweger would seal her comeback to the big time by capturing a Best Actress award that eluded the legendary Judy Garland. Zellweger beautifully channels her personality into a rich interpretation of the performer - and even dares to sing Judy’s classic songs - without relying on prosthetics or makeup to create the illusion.

And the Oscar goes to...Renée Zellweger.

Best Supporting Actor

The Reel Dad’s pick: Brad Pitt in “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood”

How has it taken so long for the Academy to honor this actor? He could have nabbed an early supporting Oscar for “Thelma and Louise” if he had been nominated. Or for his first star turn in” A River Runs Through It.” Or for “Moneyball” or “Benjamin Button.” This year, Pitt can’t be denied for his rich performance that reminds us how good the actor is and how he makes being so good look so easy.

And the Oscar goes to...Brad Pitt.

Best Supporting Actress

The Reel Dad’s pick: Laura Dern in “Marriage Story”

If Hollywood has royalty, Dern may be a crown princess. Born to Oscar nominees Bruce Dern and Diane Ladd, she was raised on movie sets before building a career filled with distinguished performances. This year, Dern benefits from two strong portrayals. In “Marriage Story,” she steals every scene as a legal barracuda with sharp teeth; in “Little Women,” she watches her daughters with pride.

And the Oscar goes to...Laura Dern.

Best Director

The Reel Dad’s pick: Sam Mendes for “1917”

This is, again, a tight race between “Parasite” and “1917.” And, as brilliant as Bong Joon-ho’s work on “Parasite,” Sam Mendes deserves to win his second Oscar for creating the ultimate film about bravery during war. While most of the talk is about the “continuous take” approach he seamlessly conveys, the director’s sensitivity with the actors makes the characters in this piece come to life.

And the Oscar goes to...Bong Joon-ho for “Parasite.”

Best Original Screenplay

The Reel Dad’s pick: “Parasite”

As much as I’d love to see Quentin Tarantino win his third Oscar “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood,” the outrageously inventive “Parasite” should be recognized for telling its exaggerated story in such an accessible way. Co-writers Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won make the film so welcoming, and the characters so compelling, that we simply can’t wait to see what happens next.

And the Oscar goes to...“Parasite.”

Best Adapted Screenplay

The Reel Dad’s pick: “Jojo Rabbit”

As if begging the audience to challenge, Taika Waititi reimagines our impressions of Adolph Hitler and the Nazis into a captivating look at motherhood, families, children, devotion, tragedy and change. Waititi makes sure his screenplay does not get too preachy, instead letting us come to our own conclusions. And he never forgets he is making a movie instead of delivering a lecture.

And the Oscar goes to...“Jojo Rabbit.”

Best International Feature Film

The Reel Dad’s pick: “Parasite”

While no film in Academy history has won both the Picture and Foreign Language Film Oscars, Bong Joon-Ho’s modern masterpiece should make Oscar history in this renamed category. If the Academy chooses “Parasite” as Best Picture, though, it could decide to “spread the wealth” and select “Pain and Glory” in this category which would be a well-deserved honor for Pedro Almodóvar.

And the Oscar goes to...“Parasite.”

Best Animated Feature

The Reel Dad’s pick: “Toy Story 4”

At a time when the world can confuse, and divisions can overwhelm, we can be comforted by a movie where the heroes remain authentic, the villains can be managed and the outcome, even if a bit predictable, can reconfirm the goodness we share. While this fourth edition of the “Toy Story” franchise may not break new ground, it sure does make us feel better about the world.

And the Oscar goes to...“Toy Story 4.”

Best Documentary Feature

The Reel Dad’s pick “American Factory”

In a category filled with thrilling work - and several worthy candidates left without nominations - this moving look at an Ohio auto-glass manufacturing plant tops the list. And it doesn’t hurt that it was produced as part of the Obamas’ work with Netflix.

And the Oscar goes to...“American Factory.”

Best Cinematography

The Reel Dad’s pick “1917”

It took Roger Deakins many years - and 14 Oscar nominations - before he finally won this Oscar a couple of years ago for “Blade Runner 2049.” Now, on his 15th nod, he should again be honored for his breathtaking work on “1917” that makes us feel we are in the middle of a world at war.

And the Oscar goes to...“1917.”

Best Costume Design

The Reel Dad’s pick: “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”

In a film that dares to play with the conventions of the movies, the exaggeration of the exquisite costumes sets the bar for visual impact. They make us believe we are again living in a decade that, years later, is not remembered for its visual splendor. Or its taste.

And the Oscar goes to…“Little Women.”

Best Film Editing

The Reel Dad’s pick: “Ford v Ferrari”

Every movie relies on the film editor to establish pace and rhythm. As if creating a piece of music for this auto racing epic, editors Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland deliberately abbreviate and extend shots and sequences to bring this action-packed story to life.

And the Oscar goes to...“Ford v Ferrari.”

Best Original Score

The Reel Dad’s pick: “1917”

The most effective music in film enhances what we experience without distracting, capturing the feel of the moment while hiding in the layers. This exquisite score by Thomas Newman reinforces the spirituality of Sam Mendes’ film while standing on its own as a lovely display of composition.

And the Oscar goes to...“Joker.”

Best Song

The Reel Dad’s pick: “I’m Gonna Love Me Again” from “Rocketman”

No surprise, Sir Elton John deserves to be honored this year, the first time he will win an award with writing partner Bernie Taupin. While an Oscar for “Harriet” would bring Cynthia Erivo to EGOT status, that milestone may have to wait. This feels like Elton’s Oscar to lose.

And the Oscar goes to...“I’m Gonna Love Me Again” from “Rocketman.”

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

The Reel Dad’s pick: “Bombshell”

While we might think we have seen everything that prosthetics can accomplish - with little opportunity for surprise - the visual impact of this recreation of the women of Fox News adds to the film without drawing too much attention to the science behind the art.

And the Oscar goes to...“Bombshell.”

Best Production Design

The Reel Dad’s pick: “1917”

When Sam Mendes decided to make this film look like one continuous take, he needed a production design flexible enough to recreate war with creating unnecessary challenge for the camera. The result is a world we can’t recognize through a lens that captivates.

And the Oscar goes to...“Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood.”

Best Sound Editing

The Reel Dad’s pick: “Ford v Ferrari”

Yes, this marvel of a film is as dazzling to listen to as to watch, with a collection of sounds that continually surprises. The movie becomes a symphony of audio elements that contributes to the sense of adventure it explores and humanity it celebrates.

And the Oscar goes to...“Ford v Ferrari.”

Best Sound Mixing

The Reel Dad’s pick: “Ford v Ferrari”

The second sound category honors the creation of non-dialogue and non-music elements to enhance a film’s sound. The Academy should reward the film that uses sound most effectively to tell its story. That should, again, be “Ford v Ferrari,” with a collection of sounds as rich as its story.

And the Oscar goes to...“1917.”

Best Visual Effects

The Reel Dad’s pick: “1917”

Some movies make it obvious how computers enhance the visual experience. But Sam Mendes’ “1917” never reveals what the keyboard has done. Instead the director’s use of special effects enhances the realism of his continuous-take approach.

And the Oscar goes to...“1917.”