Oscar nominees light up cable screens this weekend

This year’s Oscar nominees Joaquin Phoenix, Laura Dern and Joe Pesci are a few of the stars with movies playing this weekend on broadcast and cable stations.

Take a look.

Saturday, Jan. 25

Jurassic Park (1993): What if a somewhat greedy, misguided entrepreneur comes up with an outrageous idea for an amusement park? Laura Dern stars. With dinosaurs. 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., WGN.

The Poseidon Adventure (1972): What if a luxurious ocean liner is overturned by a giant tidal wave? Gene Hackman, Shelley Winters and Red Buttons star. With big waves. 12 noon. IFC.

The Grapes of Wrath (1940): What if a family, during the depression, struggles to find reasons to move forward? John Steinbeck wrote the book, Henry Fonda stars on screen. 12 noon. TCM.

Grease (1978): What if high school seniors spend their final year in school singing and dancing? John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John and Stockard Channing star. 1 p.m. and 6 p.m., CMT.

Overboard (1987): What if a pretentious wealthy lady finds herself manipulated by a carpenter and his family? Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell star. 3:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., CMT.

Walk the Line (2005): What if a brooding musical genius looks to song to express his hopes and disappointments? Joaquin Phoenix was Oscar nominated for playing Johnny Cash. 4:10 p.m., Bravo.

When Harry Met Sally (1989): What if best pals from college try to transition from friendship to romance? Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan star. 8 p.m., Flix.

Sunday, Jan. 26

Star Wars, A New Hope (1977): What if a galaxy far, far away creates a new movie world that thrills generation after generation? This is how it began. Harrison Ford stars. 11:30 a.m., TNT.

Two for the Road (1967): What if a married couple can’t remember why they got together and why they stay together? Audrey Hepburn and Albert Finney star. 4 p.m., TCM.

Goodfellas (1990): What if a man named Henry Hill chooses to live and work in the mob? Robert DeNiro and Ray Liotta star; Joe Pesci won an Oscar. 8 p.m., Sundance.