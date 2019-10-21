Origami, ghost tours, wellness and more in Fairfield County

World Origami Days Kickoff, Oct. 24, 10 a.m., WCSU’s Higgins Hall lobby, 181 White St., Danbury. Students can learn to fold a single pixel and enjoy light refreshments. Info: wcsu.edu/.

Our Woven Community: Visit and Pre-Holiday Sale, Oct. 24, 6-7:30 p.m., Fairfield Public Library, 1080 Old Post Rd., Fairfield. Our Woven Community is a program sponsored by Burroughs Community Center that teaches local, resettled refugee women how to use sewing machines to create handbags, scarves and other items. 100% of the proceeds benefit the artists and support program expenses. Info: fairfieldpubliclibrary.org, 203-256-3160.

A Haunting at Mill Hill, Oct. 25, 7:30 and 9 p.m. and 26, 6, 7:30 and 9 p.m., Mill Hill Historic Park, 2 E. Wall St., Norwalk. Net proceeds benefit Norwalk Historical Society's education and cultural programs.Tickets: $15-$20. Info: millhillhaunt.com, norwalkhistoricalsociety.org.

Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum Halloween tours, Oct. Oct. 25-27, 5:30 p.m., 295 West Ave., Norwalk. Haunted: Victorian Ghost Stories at the Mansion. Info: lockwoodmathewsmansion.com/.

Friends of the Norwalk Public Library Fall Book Sale, Oct. 26-29, Norwalk Public Library, 1 Belden Ave., Norwalk. Info: norwalkpl.org/.

Halloween Family Fest, Oct. 26, 9 a.m.-noon, DAC, 2 Renshaw Rd., Darien. Crafts, treats, storytelling, sing-alongs and drop-in dance classes; costumes encouraged. Info: 203-655-8683, darienarts.org.

Guided Hike: Lucius Pond Ordway-Devil’s Den, Oct. 26, 9:30 a.m., 33 Pent Rd., Weston. Three to 4 mile hike with staff of The Nature Conservancy. Registration required by Oct. 24. Registration/Info: nature.org/devilsden.

Halloween Parade, Oct. 31, 10 a.m., Fairfield Public Library, 1080 Old Post Rd., Fairfield. Free. Info: fairfieldpubliclibrary.org, 203-256-3160.

Gem, Mineral, Jewelry & Fossil Show & Festival, Nov. 2, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.; Nov. 3, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Eastern Greenwich Civic Center, 90 Harding Rd., Old Greenwich. Admission: $6. Info: StamfordMineralSociety.org.

Historic Walk and Re-enactment: Spirits of the Past at historic Sharp Hill Cemetery, Nov. 2, 11-noon, Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Rd., Wilton. Led by Wilton Historian Bob Russell. Suggested donation: $10. Registration/Info: info@wiltonhistorical.org, 203-762-7257.

Day of Recovery and Wellness, Nov. 2, 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., WEPCO, 48 New Canaan Rd., Wilton. The wellness fair will feature recovery programs, live music, film screenings, AA and Al- Anon meetings and food trucks. Info: dayofrecovery.org.

Wilton Historical Society’s 34th annual American Artisan Show, Preview Party, Nov. 7, 6-8 p.m.; Show, Nov. 8 and 9, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 224 Danbury Rd./Rt. 7, Wilton. American artisans from across the country showing contemporary/traditional furnishings and wearables. Admission: $10. Info: 203-762-7257, wiltonhistorical.org.

The Center for Family Justice’s Speaking with Men Breakfast, Nov. 15, 7:30 a.m., Vazzano’s Four Seasons, 337 Kenyon St., Stratford. Featuring activist/documentarian Byron Hurt. Tickets: $50. Proceeds will benefit CFJ, which provides crisis and supportive services to victims of domestic and sexual violence. Info: 203-334-6154, ext. 135, CenterforFamilyJustice.org.

Greenwich Reindeer Festival & Santa’s Village, Nov. 29-Dec. 24, Sam Bridge Nursery & Greenhouses, 437 North St., Greenwich. We’re Back Party, Nov. 29, noon-6 p.m. Photos with Santa packages begin at $29.99. Info: greenwichreindeerfestival.com/.

Abilis Gardens & Gifts Holiday Sip & Shop Art Show, Dec. 4, 5-8 p.m., Abilis Gardens & Gifts, 50 Glenville St., Greenwich. Art show features paintings and digital art created by adults who are supported by Abilis. Info: abilis.us/calendar.

Greenwich Holiday Stroll Weekend, Dec. 7, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Dec. 8, noon-5 p.m. Kick-Off Party to benefit Kids in Crisis, Dec. 5, 6-8 p.m., 145 Greenwich Ave., Greenwich. Info: Greenwichreindeerfestival.com.

Knights of Columbus Christmas Fair, Dec. 14, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Christ the Redeemer Church, 325 Oronoque Rd., Milford. Snow date: Dec. 15. Tables: $20-$40. Send payment and contracts to: Greg Nowlin, c/o Knights of Columbus 2019 Christmas Fair, 11 Breakneck Ct., Milford, CT 06460. Info: 203-605-7600.