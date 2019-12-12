Nutcrackers, concerts, holiday festivals and more in Fairfield County this weekend

A Christmas Carol will be staged on Dec. 13 at 7:30 p.m. at the Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic Street, Stamford. Tickets are $31.50-$60. For more information, visit palacestamford.org. A Christmas Carol will be staged on Dec. 13 at 7:30 p.m. at the Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic Street, Stamford. Tickets are $31.50-$60. For more information, visit palacestamford.org. Photo: Palace Theatre / Contributed Photo Photo: Palace Theatre / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Nutcrackers, concerts, holiday festivals and more in Fairfield County this weekend 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Cinderella

Cinderella, a Pantomime will be staged on Dec. 12-15 at the Powerhouse Performing Arts Center, Waveny Park, 677 South Avenue, New Canaan. Tickets are $15. For more information, visit tpnc.org.

Thank You Scientist

Thank You Scientist will perform with Bent Knee, Tea Club on Dec. 12 at 7:30 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $22. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Conservatory of Dance

Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance presents Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker on Dec. 13-15 at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $20-$25. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

A Gift for You and Me

A Gift for You and Me will be staged on Dec. 13 at 7 p.m., Dec. 14 at 2 and 5 p.m. and Dec. 15 at 2 p.m. at The Wilton Playshop, 15 Lovers Lane, Wilton. Tickets are $15-$20. For more information, visit wiltonplayshop.org.

Pine Forest

Milford Recreation’s Pine Forest Nutcracker adaptive ballet will be staged on Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. at Parsons Veterans Memorial Auditorium, 70 West River Street, Milford. Little Wing Adaptive Ballet Company features dancers with autism, Down syndrome and other emotional and physical disabilities. Tickets are $5 suggested donation. For more information, call Rich Minnix at 203-783-3387.

Sounds of the Season

Sounds of the Season will be performed on Dec. 13 at 7:30 p.m. at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, 36 New Canaan Road, Wilton. Music on the Hill Jubilate Ringers handbell choir, Festival and Children’s Chorus will perform. A $20 donation is suggested. For more information, visit musiconthehillCT.org.

A Christmas Carol

A Christmas Carol will be staged on Dec. 13 at 7:30 p.m. at the Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic Street, Stamford. Tickets are $31.50-$60. For more information, visit palacestamford.org.

Andrew Ginsburg

Andrew Ginsburg will perform with Dan Rice, Vince Phillips and Nicolas Scopoletti on Dec. 13 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $29. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Alternate Routes Acoustic

The Alternate Routes Acoustic will perform on Dec. 13 and 14 at 8 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $28-$30. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Curiosity Cabinet

Collecting Reimagined: A 2D Curiosity Cabinet runs Dec. 14 through March 24 at the Bruce Museum’s Bantle Lecture Gallery at 1 Museum Drive, Greenwich. For more information, visit brucemuseum.org.

Knights of Columbus

The Knights of Columbus Christmas Fair will be held on Dec. 14 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Christ the Redeemer Church, 325 Oronoque Road, Milford. For more information, call 203-605-7600.

Nuts About the Nutcracker

Nuts About the Nutcracker will be staged on Dec. 14 at noon and 5 p.m. at the East Ridge Middle School, 10 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Proceeds go to Special Olympics Ridgefield. Tickets are $20-$25. For more information, visit soct.theworxgroup.com/index.php?cID=991.

Darien dancers

Scenes from the Nutcracker will be performed by the Darien Art Center’s dance companies on Dec. 14 and 15 at noon and 3 p.m. at the DAC Weatherstone Studio, 2 Renshaw Road, Darien. Tickets are $20. For more information, visit darienarts.org.

Sip and Shop

Sip and Shop will be held on Dec. 14 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Rowayton Arts Center (RAC) Gallery, 145 Rowayton Avenue, Rowayton. Holiday wines and appetizers will be provided. For more information, visit rowaytonarts.org.

Midwinter Feast

ModernMedieval — A Midwinter Feast will be performed on Dec. 14 at 2 and 5 p.m. at the Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts, 149 Girdle Ridge Road, Katonah, N.Y. Tickets are $30-$65. For more information, visit caramoor.org.

Joys of the Season

Norwalk Symphony’s Joys of the Season concert is on Dec. 14 at 5 p.m. at the Norwalk Concert Hall, 125 East Avenue, Norwalk. Attendees are asked to bring nonperishable food, personal care products and warm winter apparel for The Pantry@NCC and Person-to-Person. Tickets are $10-$50. For more information, visit norwalksymphony.org.

Winter at the Playhouse

Winter at the Playhouse: A Holiday Benefit Concert is on Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. at the Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Court, Westport. The event is hosted by Tony Award winner Joanna Gleason with a cast of Broadway talents. Tickets are $50-$250. For more information, visit westportplayhouse.org.

Jazzy Little Christmas

Have Yourself a Jazzy Little Christmas will be held on Dec. 14 at 8 p.m. and Dec. 15 at 2 p.m. Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $30-$35. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Feeling Good

Simone DePaolo’s Feeling Good will be on Dec. 14 at 8 p.m. at Silvermine Arts Center, 1037 Silvermine Road, New Canaan. It’s an evening of songs from the heart, with hope, healing and humor. The performance is part of the HeART & Mind exhibition. Tickets are $25. For more information, visit silvermineart.org.

Rock and Roll Playhouse

The Rock and Roll Playhouse’s Music of the Grateful Dead for Kids is on Dec. 15 at 11:30 a.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $15-$17. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Ridgefield School of Dance

The Ridgefield School of Dance presents The Nutcracker Ballet on Dec. 15 at 1 p.m. at Ridgefield High School, 700 North Salem Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $17-$23. For more information, visit theridgefieldschoolofdance.com.

Youth orchestras

Greater Connecticut Youth Orchestra’s Jazz Orchestras join the Rex Cadwallader Big Band of professional jazz musicians on Dec. 15 at 3 p.m. at Greens Farms Academy, 35 Beachside Drive, Westport. Tickets are $15. For more information, visit gctyo.tix.com.

Jeffrey Biegel

Pianist Jeffrey Biegel will perform a holiday concert on Dec. 15 at 4 p.m. at South Salem Presbyterian Church, 111 Spring Street, South Salem, N.Y. Tickets are $15-$25. For more information, visit thesanctuaryseries.org.

Mike Zito

Mike Zito will perform with Anthony Geraci on Dec. 15 at 9 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $28. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.