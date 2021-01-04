Novel Approach: The best books we escaped into during 2020 TinaMarie Craven Jan. 4, 2021 Updated: Jan. 4, 2021 6 a.m.
"The Death of Vivek Oji" is the latest novel by author Akwaeke Emezi.
Penguin Randomhouse/ Contributed photo
"The Devil and the Dark Water" will be published on Oct. 6
Sourcebooks / Contributed photo
Chloe Gong's debut novel "These Violent Delights" is vibrant retelling of "Romeo and Juliet."
Simon & Schuster / Contributed photo
Fredrik Backman's newest novel "Anxious People" is about a botched bank heist that evolves into a hostage situation.
Simon & Schuster / Contributed photo
"My Dark Vanessa" is Kate Elizabeth Russell's debut novel.
HarperCollins/ Contributed photo
Jean Kyoung Frazier’s debut novel “Pizza Girl” was published on June 9.
Penguin Randomhouse/ Contributed photo
"Hamnet" is a historical fiction novel about one of England's most famous writers.
Penguin Randomhouse/ Contributed photo
"One to Watch" will be published on July 7.
Penguin Randomhouse/ Contributed photo
"How Much of These Hills is Gold" by C Pam Zhang.
Penguin Randomhouse/ Contributed photo
"We Ride Upon Sticks" by Quan Barry.
Penguin Randomhouse/ Contributed photo
Escapism was very important to many of us in 2020. Given the strains of the pandemic, who could really blame anyone for wanting to slip away into a fictional world? This year has offered plenty of wonderful titles, but here are a few of our favorite titles that captivated us during the past year.
The Death of Vivek Oji by Akwaeke Emezi
Written By
TinaMarie Craven