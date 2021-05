“That is the one unforgivable sin in any society. Be different and be damned!” —Margaret Mitchell

Historical fiction offers a glimpse into what could have happened in the past and often puts an exciting spin on history. Our latest read transports us to New York’s Gilded Age as we read about two women with memorable surnames clashing in the social arena.

The Social Graces by Renee Rosen

Escape into the glitz and diamond studded glamour of New York City’s Gilded age in Renee Rosen’s latest novel “The Social Graces.”

The novel tells the story of the social cold war between society’s reigning queen Caroline Astor and up-and-comer Alva Vanderbilt. While both women are fantastically wealthy, society looks down upon the newly rich and favors those who have inherited money instead of working for it. In a period where a woman’s only activity was to socialize and obey her spouse, Alva desperately wants to gain Caroline’s approval, but finds herself constantly rebuffed by the older woman, despite her friendship with Caroline’s eldest daughter.

As time wears on, Caroline finds that the ways she’s been protecting have become increasingly unfashionable and finds herself having to adapt to the new standards ushered in by Alva or fade into obscurity.

As the two women clash over who will be the social scene’s reigning queen through various snubs and ball invitations they find that they aren’t so different after all. While the two women have their passive battle of wills, they both experience heartache and loss over the course of 30 years.

Readers who can’t help but soak up gossip will find themselves captivated by Caroline and Alva’s maneuvers to keep them at the top of society. “The Social Graces” may also appeal to “Bridgerton” fans, as the book heavily trades on gossip and scandal throughout the course of the novel. Rosen’s writing, which offers plenty of details about the gilded fashions of yesteryear, spins an intriguing tale about how two women carved out a role of importance for themselves that didn’t rely upon their husbands.

From the book jacket...

1876. In the glittering world of Manhattan’s upper crust, women are valued by their pedigree, dowry, and, most importantly, connections. They have few rights and even less independence—what they do have is society. The more celebrated the hostess, the more powerful the woman. And none is more powerful than Caroline Astor—the Mrs. Astor.

But times are changing.

Alva Vanderbilt has recently married into one of America’s richest families. But what good is dizzying wealth when society refuses to acknowledge you? Alva, who knows what it is to have nothing, will do whatever it takes to have everything.

Sweeping three decades and based on true events, this is the mesmerizing story of two fascinating, complicated women going head to head, behaving badly, and discovering what’s truly at stake.

If you enjoy…

Readers looking to read more novels about New York’s history might also be interested in Fiona Davis’s novel “The Lions of Fifth Avenue.” The novel tells the story of a woman in the early 1900s who lives at the New York Public Library and her granddaughter who also works at the library 80 years later.

