Novel Approach: Talia Hibbert's latest novel is a charming delight

“One is loved because one is loved. No reason is needed for loving.” —Paulo Coelho
We love love, if we didn’t there wouldn’t be entire industries dedicated to showcasing the sought after emotion and jewelry stores would need a new marketing approach. When it comes to romance novels, the genre is often viewed through the Harlequin romance or “bodice ripper” lens, but at the end of the day a romance novel is a love story. Our latest read is a contemporary romance that takes us to a quaint bed and breakfast in the English countryside where two characters collide is a hilarious fashion.