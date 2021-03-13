Novel Approach: Talia Hibbert's latest novel is a charming delight

“One is loved because one is loved. No reason is needed for loving.” —Paulo Coelho

We love love, if we didn’t there wouldn’t be entire industries dedicated to showcasing the sought after emotion and jewelry stores would need a new marketing approach. When it comes to romance novels, the genre is often viewed through the Harlequin romance or “bodice ripper” lens, but at the end of the day a romance novel is a love story. Our latest read is a contemporary romance that takes us to a quaint bed and breakfast in the English countryside where two characters collide is a hilarious fashion.

Act Your Age, Eve Brown by Talia Hibbert

Romance novelist Talia Hibbert wraps up her series about the love lives of the Brown sisters in her latest novel “Act Your Age, Eve Brown.” As the youngest of the three Brown sisters Eve has always been the baby and due to her fear of failure and her scattered career history she hasn’t been able to find her niche yet.

When Eve’s parents try to push Eve to get her life together by kicking her out of the family home and cutting off her access to the family trust fund until she can hold down a job for a year, Eve resolves to show her family that she can be a proper adult.

An interview with one very detail-oriented Jacob and a car accident later, Eve manages to gain a new job working at a bed and breakfast in the countryside. Jacob, Eve’s boss, agrees to hire Eve only because his B&B is in desperate need of a chef and their accident left him in a cast.

Initially Jacob and Eve can’t stand each other but as they get to know one another and as Eve learns how to read beneath Jacob’s frosty exterior the two fall into a charming romance.

Light and fluffy, Hibbert sprinkles her romance with musical references and plenty of familiar romance tropes and still manages to deliver a fresh and delightful story. Hibbert is known for writing inclusive romances and in her latest love story unfolds around characters with autism.

“Act Your Age, Eve Brown” is a sweet and sparkly novel that is sure to leave readers with a smile by the end of this enemies-to-lovers romance.

From the book jacket…

Eve Brown is a certified hot mess. No matter how hard she strives to do right, her life always goes horribly wrong. So she’s given up trying. But when her personal brand of chaos ruins an expensive wedding (someone had to liberate those poor doves), her parents draw the line. It's time for Eve to grow up and prove herself—even though she's not entirely sure how…

Jacob Wayne is in control. Always. The bed and breakfast owner’s on a mission to dominate the hospitality industry and he expects nothing less than perfection. So when a purple-haired tornado of a woman turns up out of the blue to interview for his open chef position, he tells her the brutal truth: not a chance in hell. Then she hits him with her car—supposedly by accident. Yeah, right.

Now his arm is broken, his B&B is understaffed, and the dangerously unpredictable Eve is fluttering around, trying to help. Before long, she’s infiltrated his work, his kitchen—and his spare bedroom. Jacob hates everything about it. Or rather, he should. Sunny, chaotic Eve is his natural-born nemesis, but the longer these two enemies spend in close quarters, the more their animosity turns into something else.

If you enjoy…

For readers looking to fall into the comforting arms of a romance novel, consider reading one of Hibbert’s other novels like “Get a Life, Chloe Brown” or “Take a Hint, Dani Brown.” For those who have already devoured Hibbert’s novels, try picking up a book by Jasmine Guillory.

