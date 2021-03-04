Novel Approach: 'Sparks Like Stars' offers haunting portrayal of grief

3
“You never got used to it, the idea of someone being gone. Just when you think it's reconciled, accepted, someone points it out to you, and it just hits you all over again.” —Sarah Dessen
Death is a common occurrence. We all die, we all lose loved ones and we all mourn. Death is probably one of the most human experiences people have, it is one of the few universal elements of life. However, the manner in which we are exposed to death comes in a myriad of forms; violently, peacefully, swiftly or slowly. Our latest read takes us to Afghanistan, where death marks the catalyst in a child’s life.