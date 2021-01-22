Novel Approach: Secrets haunt small town in 'Surrender the Dead'

2
“The simple truth is that you can understand a town. You can know and love and hate it. You can blame it, resent it, and nothing changes. In the end, you're just another part of it.” —Brenna Yovanoff
Gossip is its own kind of currency within a small town, as anyone who has ever lived in one can tell you. When there’s only so many neighbors people can’t help but find out about everyone else’s business one way or another. Our latest read takes us to a fading small town in Montana where the residents closely guard their secrets.