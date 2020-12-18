Many of us did a little extra reading this year, given that the COVID-19 pandemic required those of us who are nonessential workers to remain housebound during the early stages of the pandemic. Now 2020 was a weird year for publishers and authors as their typical marketing plans were thrown for a loop when authors were unable to physically tour around to meet with readers and promote their books. It was also a strange time where publishing dates were moved up, pushed back and essentially the publishing houses were playing the hokey pokey with their new book releases. Despite all of that, 2020 published a spectacular number of books this year and unfortunately I only can review so many in my column. Here are five spectacular books that were published in 2020 that I read this year and couldn’t put down.
Novel Approach: Five fictional 2020 reads you might have missed that are worth your time
5