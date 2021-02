“Never let your sense of morals prevent you from doing what is right.” —Isaac Asimov

The desire to do anything to protect our loved ones from harm can drive people to desperate lengths. But what can be done when your loved one is suffering from a medical condition and the only treatment is well beyond a typical financial reach?

Our latest read poses questions about how morals can be flung out the window in the effort to save a loved one.

‘Do No Harm’ by Christina McDonald

In her latest suspense-laden novel, Christina McDonald tells the story of Nate and Emma, two loving parents who find themselves scrambling to find a way to get their son his lifesaving cancer treatment.

In “Do No Harm,” Emma is a respectable doctor and her husband is a dedicated detective. When the couple learns that their son needs an exorbitantly expensive treatment, Nate throws himself into work, hoping that if he solves a murder investigation with ties to a recent spate of overdoses that he’ll get the promotion he needs to afford the treatment.

Emma, on the other hand, gets herself involved with a few drug dealers in the hope that selling opioid prescriptions will be enough to save her son’s life. As Emma risks everything for her son, she has to stay on her toes to keep Nate’s investigation from getting too close to her drug scheme.

Written from Emma and Nate’s perspectives, the story bounces back and forth as the two play a pulse-pounding game of cat and mouse using different methods to save their son.

McDonald’s novel doesn’t just tell a story of a doctor trying to use the opioid crisis as a quick payday, she examines different angles of the crisis and how it plays out for different people, exploring who benefits, who suffers and who is left behind.

Through Emma’s eyes readers see how the medical community has become wary about prescribing opioids, while also revealing how this wariness has pushed those who have become dependent on pain medication to seek it out through less legal means that put them at risk.

Emma finds herself debating whether she’s doing more harm than good by enabling addicts even if doing so helps her save her son. She tries to find a way to justify her actions.

As McDonald’s novel pushes her characters into morally gray areas, she poses the question, How far is too far to go to protect someone you love?

Readers should note that the book includes plot lines dealing with suicide and self-harm.

From the book jacket…

Emma loves her life. She’s the mother of a precocious kindergartner, married to her soulmate — a loyal and loving police detective — and has a rewarding career as a doctor at the local hospital.

But everything comes crashing down when her son, Josh, is diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.

Determined to save him, Emma makes the risky decision to sell opioids to fund the lifesaving treatment he needs. But when somebody ends up dead, a lethal game of cat and mouse ensues, her own husband leading the chase.

With her son’s life hanging in the balance, Emma is dragged into the dark world of drugs, lies and murder. Will the truth catch up to her before she can save Josh?

If you enjoy…

Readers looking for another suspenseful read might also enjoy “The Wife Upstairs” by Rachel Hawkins. The thriller is a retelling of “Jane Eyre” that also features some characters with questionable morals.

