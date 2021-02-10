Novel Approach: 'Black Widows' offers captivating and twisty murder mystery

3
“It's weird, marriage. It's like this license that gives a person the legal right to control their spouse / their other half.” —Jess C. Scott
Some books share sensational tales, others use sensational elements that may seem foreign to many readers to grab their attention. Relationships aren’t easy, they take a considerable amount or work and ask us to consider the feelings of others. A relationship between more than two people would be even more difficult to manage as it throws in not just additional people, but requires juggling additional emotions and jealousies. Our latest read does just that as it follows the murder of a man practicing polygamy in Utah.