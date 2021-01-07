Novel Approach: A minor Jane Austen character finds new life in 'The Heiress'

“But people themselves alter so much, that there is something new to be observed in them for ever.” —Jane Austen

There’s a reason people are still reading Jane Austen novels long after she published them, they’re hilarious and Austen’s characters are incredibly relatable (especially during the pandemic where we maintain a safe social distance that was just considered proper in Austen’s day). Austen’s beloved novels have been retold time and time again, the sheer volume of book and film adaptations of “Pride and Prejudice” are astronomical and one doesn’t have to be an Austen fan the appreciate her plot lines. Our latest read revolves around a minor character from “Pride and Prejudice” who has been given an intricate and intriguing backstory beyond the pages of Austen’s original tale.

The Heiress by Molly Greeley

Austen fans might remember Anne de Bourgh as the woman Mr. Darcy was believed to be engaged with in the original “Pride and Prejudice,” but the wallflower of a character has far more to offer in Molly Greeley’s latest novel “The Heiress.”

The story begins, quite literally with Anne’s birth where the reader quickly learns that she was a spectacularly fussy child (colic perhaps?) and that the local doctor decided the best form of treatment would be laudanum. This treatment leads Anne to be dosed with the addictive drug throughout her childhood and early adult life, which addles her mind enough that she’s unable to do or actively live much while undergoing her treatment. The first half of the novel is exceedingly slow as readers observe Anne’s bland life and her mother’s insistence that she not do much because she’s ill, an heiress and is already basically married to her cousin Mr. Darcy.

The book only picks up in the second half after Anne reads a letter from an old friend and her marriage prospects to Mr. Darcy have long been dashed by his union with Elizabeth Bennet. Once Anne finds the strength to strike out on her own and cease taking laudanum she’s able to forge her own future.

When Anne finds herself embroiled in a passionate and potentially ruinous affair, she’s faced with finally taking responsibility of her life and taking ownership of the duties her title has granted her.

Greeley gives the forgotten Austen character a new lease on life in her novel and makes the bland character a makeover with her frank and at times poetic observations on life. While the novel does drag for the first half of the book, the revitalized Anne in the second half certainly makes it worth the wait. The rich characterization of Anne is sure to be a treat for Austen fans familiar with her brief tale in “Pride and Prejudice.”

From the book jacket…

As a fussy baby, Anne de Bourgh’s doctor prescribed laudanum to quiet her, and now the young woman must take the opium-heavy tincture every day. Growing up sheltered and confined, removed from sunshine and fresh air, the pale and overly slender Anne grew up with few companions except her cousins, including Fitzwilliam Darcy. Throughout their childhoods, it was understood that Darcy and Anne would marry and combine their vast estates of Pemberley and Rosings. But Darcy does not love Anne or want her.

After her father dies unexpectedly, leaving her his vast fortune, Anne has a moment of clarity: what if her life of fragility and illness isn’t truly real? What if she could free herself from the medicine that clouds her sharp mind and leaves her body weak and lethargic? Might there be a better life without the medicine she has been told she cannot live without?

In a frenzy of desperation, Anne discards her laudanum and flees to the London home of her cousin, Colonel John Fitzwilliam, who helps her through her painful recovery. Yet once she returns to health, new challenges await. Shy and utterly inexperienced, the wealthy heiress must forge a new identity for herself, learning to navigate a “season” in society and the complexities of love and passion. The once wan, passive Anne gives way to a braver woman with a keen edge—leading to a powerful reckoning with the domineering mother determined to control Anne’s fortune...and her life.

If you enjoy…

For those looking for more insight into the lives of Austen’s minor character’s Greeley previously wrote a novel about the “Pride and Prejudice” heroin’s best friend Charlotte Collins in “The Clergyman’s Wife” which follows her life after her marriage to the tedious Mr. Collins.

