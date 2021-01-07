Novel Approach: A minor Jane Austen character finds new life in 'The Heiress'

“But people themselves alter so much, that there is something new to be observed in them for ever.” —Jane Austen
There’s a reason people are still reading Jane Austen novels long after she published them, they’re hilarious and Austen’s characters are incredibly relatable (especially during the pandemic where we maintain a safe social distance that was just considered proper in Austen’s day). Austen’s beloved novels have been retold time and time again, the sheer volume of book and film adaptations of “Pride and Prejudice” are astronomical and one doesn’t have to be an Austen fan the appreciate her plot lines. Our latest read revolves around a minor character from “Pride and Prejudice” who has been given an intricate and intriguing backstory beyond the pages of Austen’s original tale.