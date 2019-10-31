New exhibits open and ghost tales continue this weekend

Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes will perform on Nov. 1 at 8 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $58. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

HeART & Mind

HeART & Mind exhibition runs Oct. 31 through Jan. 12 at the Silvermine Arts Center, 1037 Silvermine Road, New Canaan. Artists explore mental health issues while celebrating the resilience of the human spirit. An opening reception will be held on Nov. 3 at 2 p.m. For more information, visit silvermineart.org.

Halloween Parade

A Halloween Parade will be held on Oct. 31 at 10 a.m. at the Fairfield Public Library, 1080 Old Post Road, Fairfield. For more information, visit fairfieldpubliclibrary.org.

Visual Poetry

Visual Poetry by Chin H. Shin will be on display Nov. 1-30 at the Geary Gallery, 576 Post Road, Darien. For more information, visit gearygallery.com.

Artists explore

Northeast Waterscapes: Artists Explore Oceans, Rivers, Harbors runs Nov. 1 through Dec. 14 at the New Canaan Museum and Historical Society, 13 Oenoke Ridge, New Canaan. An opening reception will be held on Nov. 1, 5:30-7:30 p.m. For more information, visit nchistory.org.

Marshall Tucker Band

The Marshall Tucker Band will perform on Nov. 1 at 8 p.m. at the Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic Street, Stamford. Tickets are $34.50-$85. For more information, visit palacestamford.org.

Southside Johnny

Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes will perform on Nov. 1 at 8 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $58. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

7 Easy Pieces

7 Easy Pieces will be staged on Nov. 1 and 2 at 8 p.m. and Nov. 3 at 2 p.m. at the Greenwich Theatre Company, 100 Arch Street, Greenwich. The short plays written by award-winning playwright Jack Rushton will be performed.. Tickets are $10-$40. For more information, visit greenwichtheatrecompany.org.

Grotta Collection

Artists from the Grotta Collection runs Nov. 2-10 at browngrotta arts, 276 Ridgefield Road, Wilton. An opening reception will be held on Nov. 2 from 1 to 6 p.m. For more information, visit browngrotta.com.

Gem festival

The Gem, Mineral, Jewelry & Fossil Show & Festival is on Nov. 2-3 at the Eastern Greenwich Civic Center, 90 Harding Road, Old Greenwich. Admission is $6. For more information, visit StamfordMineralSociety.org.

Badge day

Boy Scout Badge Day is on Nov. 2 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Connecticut Audubon Society’s Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr Street, Fairfield. Cost is $10 per badge. For more information, visit ctaudubon.org/fairfield-programs-events.

Spirits of the Past

Spirits of the Past at Sharp Hill Cemetery is on Nov. 2 at 11 a.m. at the Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road, Wilton. It’s free, but donations are accepted. Register by calling 203-762-7257.

Recovery and Wellness

Day of Recovery and Wellness is on Nov. 2 from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at WEPCO, 48 New Canaan Road, Wilton. The wellness fair will feature recovery programs, live music, film screenings, AA and Al-Anon meetings and food trucks. For more information, visit dayofrecovery.org.

Strings concert

Norwalk Symphony Orchestra (Not) Just for Kids will hold the America and Friends Strings concert on Nov. 2 at 3 p.m. at the Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton. Register online at wiltonlibrary.org.

Night for the Arts

SVPA Night for the Arts is on Nov. 2 at 6:30 p.m. at the Visual and Performing Arts Center, WCSU Westside campus, 43 Lake Avenue, Danbury. The event includes appetizers, wine, beer, desserts, dancing, art, music and theatre arts. Tickets are $125. For more information, visit alumni.wcsu.edu/svpa-gala.

Wicked Divas

Wicked Divas is on Nov. 2 at 7:30 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Diva showstoppers from the world of Broadway, opera and pop, highlighted by selections from the Tony Award-winning musical Wicked will perform. Tickets are $42.50-$92.50. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Kevin Briody

Kevin Briody and George Wurzbach will perform on Nov. 2 at 7:30 p.m. at the Ridgefield Theatre Barn, 37 Halpin Lane, Ridgefield. Tickets are $50. For more information, visit ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org.

Telling Tales

The Greater Bridgeport Symphony will perform Telling Tales on Nov. 2 at 8 p.m. at the Klein Memorial Auditorium, 910 Fairfield Avenue, Bridgeport. Tickets are $39-$240. For more information, visit GBS.org.

Funniest comic

The Funniest Comic in CT Contest Semifinals continues on Nov. 2 at 8 p.m. at the Treehouse Comedy Club, 1595 Post Road, Westport. Tickets are $25-$34.50. For more information, visit TreehouseComedy.com.

Commonheart

The Commonheart will perform with Honey Talk on Nov. 2 at 9 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $17. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Color and design

A Walk Through Color and Design by Anita Wasserman will be on display Nov. 3 through Dec. 27 at the Stamford Jewish Community Center Gallery, 1035 Newfield Avenue, Stamford. The opening reception is on Nov. 7 at 6 p.m. For more information, visit cfreeman@stamfordjcc.org.

Frozen Adventure

Frozen Adventure is on Nov. 3 at 2 p.m. at the Fairfield Public Library, 1080 Old Post Road, Fairfield. Celebrate the upcoming release of Frozen 2 with games and crafts. Register at fairfieldpubliclibrary.org.

Navy Band

The U.S. Navy Band Commodores jazz ensemble will perform on Nov. 3 at 3 p.m., Southern Connecticut State University’s Lyman Center, 501 Crescent Street, New Haven. The concert is free, to reserve a spot call 203-392-6154.

Dalai Lama

Living Compassion II: The Dalai Lama’s Life Story in Music, Words and Images is on Nov. 3 with a Tibet Today discussion at 4:30 p.m., a VIP reception at 5:30 and the concert at 7 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Living Compassion II is an exploration of compassion featuring Tencho Gyatso, niece of “His Holiness” the Dalai Lama. Tickets are $35-$55. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

North Mississippi Allstars

The North Mississippi Allstars will perform on Nov. 3 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $28. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.