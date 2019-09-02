‘Never Have I Ever’ depicts sinister suburban game

“If you reveal your secrets to the wind, you should not blame the wind for revealing them to the trees.” — Khalil Gibran

Everyone has something in their past that makes them cringe, something they don’t gloat about on their social media pages. Some of those people have secrets that they can’t even bring themselves to whisper when they’re alone. So what do we do with those secrets? We bury them. Our latest read takes us to Pensecola, Fla., where the shipwrecks are not the only thing hiding below the surface.

In a sleepy suburban town where the monthly book club is a highlight for many of the neighborhood moms, the appearance of a new woman on the block sends shockwaves through Amy Whey’s life. Roux starts a drunken and twisted version of the old slumber party standby Never Have I Ever and it opens a chasm into Amy’s buried past.

As Amy works to maintain her sweet life and to keep her grim secrets from getting out, she finds herself playing a much more sinister game with Roux, a game that could shatter both of their lives.

Joshilyn Jackson’s latest thriller bleeds adrenaline and will leave readers with whiplash from this roller coaster of plot twists. The conversational element of the Jackson’s writing will leave readers feeling like they’ve spent the hours gossiping over wine coolers at the neighborhood block party, complete with gasps and giggles.

“To protect herself and her family and save the life she’s built, Amy must beat the devil at her own clever game, matching wits with Roux in an escalating war of hidden pasts and unearthed secrets. Amy knows the consequences if she can’t beat Roux. What terrifies her is everything she could lose if she wins.”

For readers interested in secrets and those who have a fondness of plot twists, pick up a copy of “The Golden Hour” by Beatriz Williams. The novel jumps back and forth through time as two women try to navigate their lives with their secret loves.