Netflix’s ‘Outer Banks’ is a soapy teen series

Netflix’s new teen series “Outer Banks” is a soapy drama that follows a group of kids trying to locate a shipwreck from a century ago.

John B.’s dad went missing at sea a year ago, but he refuses to believe his father has died. Living alone, John B. works, surfs and spends his time with his friends while trying to stay off of Child Protective Services’ radar. After a hurricane rocks the Outer Banks, John B. and his pals stumble across a sunken boat that mysteriously contains a compass that belonged to his father. The compass discovery leads John B. and his friends to follow in his father’s footsteps and search for a famous shipwreck and the gold rumored to have gone down with the ship.

While John B. and his friends track down the gold, they clash with the rich kids who also live on the island. As the scuffles between the haves and the have-nots escalate, John B. falls for one of the richest girls in the Outer Banks, whose father is also secretly tracking down the gold.

While the treasure hunt aspect of the series is intriguing, the series is packed with an excessive amount of teen drama and a considerable amount of incompetence on the part of the adults in the series. There are abusive parents, coked up teens, a fugitive manhunt and murder. Oh and of course crazy people hunting for gold.

Frankly, there were just too many shenanigans happening and too many side plots for the series to really keep me engaged. Despite the series’ attempts at crafting dramatic twists, they felt predictable and it just stretched out this already too long treasure hunt drama.

“Outer Banks” has one season available on Netflix. The series is rated TV-MA. Viewers might also enjoy the over-the-top drama in “Riverdale.”