Netflix adapts comic book about a family and magical keys

"Locke & Key" is Netflix's adaptation of a comic book about a family who discovers their family's connection of a set of magical keys.

Family legacies should come with instructions, or in the case of the Locke family — a warning label.

The new Netflix series “Locke & Key” is based on the comic book by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez. After their father is murdered under curious circumstances, the remaining members of the Locke family leave their lives in Seattle behind and relocate to their father’s childhood home in Massachusetts. When they arrive at Key House, a large estate that has been in the Locke family for generations, they find the house is more than it appears to be. The youngest of the Locke kids, Bode, stumbles upon a mysterious voice in the decrepit well house and later begins to hear whispers. The whispers lead him and his siblings, Kinsey and Tyler, to find magic keys hidden around the house. At first the kids play with the keys, fascinated by the different abilities each key has, but once the person in the well escapes from her prison, she torments the kids to get the keys. As the kids settle into their new home, they discover that their father’s past at Key House was shrouded by a terrible accident, an accident that is somehow impacting their lives now.

In addition to fighting a mysterious force to protect the keys, the Locke children find themselves trying to keep their mother safe and unlock their father’s murky past at Key House.

Jackson Robert Scott (“It”) plays the curious Bode, whose discovery of the keys plunges the Locke children into the puzzling mystery. Scott plays the character with charm and adds a brightness to the series as he hopes the keys will bring him and his siblings back together. Emilia Jones plays Kinsey, an artsy teen who has retracted into herself after her father’s death. Connor Jessup plays Tyler with a deft sense of grief as the teen’s anger and guilt over his father’s death leads him to pull away from his siblings. The series is family friendly, but it might be a little too scary for younger children.

“Locke & Key” has one season available on Netflix. The series is rated TV-14. Audiences might also enjoy Hulu’s “Runaways,” which follows a group of teens bonded by trying to unravel the secrets of their parent’s secret society.