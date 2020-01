Nature walks, fairs and more in Fairfield County

Zumba will be offered as part of the New You Series on Jan. 12 at the Ridgefield Playhouse. Zumba will be offered as part of the New You Series on Jan. 12 at the Ridgefield Playhouse. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Nature walks, fairs and more in Fairfield County 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Daisy Girl Scout Day: Rosie’s Story, Jan. 11, 10-11 a.m., CT Audubon’s Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr St., Fairfield. Daisy Girl Scouts learn to reduce, reuse and recycle Fee: $14/scout; $2/adult. Registration/Info: ctaudubon.org/2019/11/girl-scout-badge-day-daisy-scouts-rosies-story.

New You Series, Jan. 12, Zumba, 4 p.m.; HIIT (High Intensity-Interval training), 5 p.m.; Power Yoga, 6 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Classes led by Fit Club of Ridgefield instructors. All proceeds benefit The Ridgefield Playhouse Leir Foundation Arts for Everyone outreach program. Tickets: $40. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Wednesday Noon Walk, Jan. 15, noon, CT Audubon’s Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr St., Fairfield. Cost: $7-$10. Registration/Info: ctaudubon.org/2019/11/wednesday-noon-walks.

Exploration of Winter Plants, Jan. 18, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., CT Audubon’s Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr St., Fairfield. Led by botanist and naturalist Jim Cortina. Cost: $10-$13. Registration/Info: ctaudubon.org/2019/11/exploration-of-plants.

Snowshoe Walk, Jan. 25, 1 p.m., CT Audubon’s Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr St., Fairfield. Ages 10+. Cost: $10-$13. Registration/Info: ctaudubon.org/2019/12/snowshoe-walk.