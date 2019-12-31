Nature walks, fairs and more in Fairfield County

Daisy Girl Scout Day: Rosie’s Story is on Jan. 11 at 10 a.m. at the Conncticut Audubon’s Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr Street, Fairfield. Daisy Girl Scouts will learn to reduce, reuse and recycle. The fee is $14 per scout and $2 per adult. Register online. For more information, visit ctaudubon.org. less Daisy Girl Scout Day: Rosie’s Story is on Jan. 11 at 10 a.m. at the Conncticut Audubon’s Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr Street, Fairfield. Daisy Girl Scouts will learn to reduce, reuse and recycle. The fee ... more Photo: Lindsay Perry / Lindsay Perry Photo: Lindsay Perry / Lindsay Perry Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Nature walks, fairs and more in Fairfield County 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Daisy Girl Scout Day: Rosie’s Story, Jan. 11, 10-11 a.m., CT Audubon’s Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr St., Fairfield. Daisy Girl Scouts learn to reduce, reuse and recycle Fee: $14/scout; $2/adult. Registration/Info: ctaudubon.org/2019/11/girl-scout-badge-day-daisy-scouts-rosies-story/.

New You Series, Jan. 12, Zumba, 4 p.m.; HIIT (High Intesity-Interval training), 5 p.m.; Power Yoga, 6 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Classes led by Fit Club of Ridgefield instructors. All proceeds benefit The Ridgefield Playhouse Leir Foundation Arts for Everyone outreach program. Tickets: $40. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Wednesday Noon Walk, Jan. 15, noon, CT Audubon’s Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr St., Fairfield. Cost: $7-$10. Registration/Info: ctaudubon.org/2019/11/wednesday-noon-walks/.

Exploration of Winter Plants, Jan. 18, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., CT Audubon’s Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr St., Fairfield. Led by botanist and naturalist Jim Cortina. Cost: $10-$13. Registration/Info: ctaudubon.org/2019/11/exploration-of-plants/.

Snowshoe Walk, Jan. 25, 1 p.m., CT Audubon’s Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr St., Fairfield. Ages 10+. Cost: $10-$13. Registration/Info: ctaudubon.org/2019/12/snowshoe-walk/.