Nature walks, fairs and more in Fairfield County
Daisy Girl Scout Day: Rosie’s Story, Jan. 11, 10-11 a.m., CT Audubon’s Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr St., Fairfield. Daisy Girl Scouts learn to reduce, reuse and recycle Fee: $14/scout; $2/adult. Registration/Info: ctaudubon.org/2019/11/girl-scout-badge-day-daisy-scouts-rosies-story/.
New You Series, Jan. 12, Zumba, 4 p.m.; HIIT (High Intesity-Interval training), 5 p.m.; Power Yoga, 6 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Classes led by Fit Club of Ridgefield instructors. All proceeds benefit The Ridgefield Playhouse Leir Foundation Arts for Everyone outreach program. Tickets: $40. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.
Wednesday Noon Walk, Jan. 15, noon, CT Audubon’s Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr St., Fairfield. Cost: $7-$10. Registration/Info: ctaudubon.org/2019/11/wednesday-noon-walks/.
Exploration of Winter Plants, Jan. 18, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., CT Audubon’s Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr St., Fairfield. Led by botanist and naturalist Jim Cortina. Cost: $10-$13. Registration/Info: ctaudubon.org/2019/11/exploration-of-plants/.
Snowshoe Walk, Jan. 25, 1 p.m., CT Audubon’s Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr St., Fairfield. Ages 10+. Cost: $10-$13. Registration/Info: ctaudubon.org/2019/12/snowshoe-walk/.