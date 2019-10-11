Natalie Wood and Elizabeth Taylor movies air this weekend

Natalie Wood, Tom Cruise and Elizabeth Taylor are a few of the stars with movies playing this weekend on broadcast and cable stations.

Take a look.

Friday, Oct. 11

Giant (1956): What if a young lady from the East lands in the middle of West Texas after she marries a rich rancher? Elizabeth Taylor, Rock Hudson and James Dean star. 4:30 p.m., TCM

Saturday, Oct. 12

Grease (1978): What if high school seniors spend their final year in school singing and dancing? John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John star in this musical from Broadway. 12 noon and 7:30 p.m., CMT

Sister Act (1992): What if a lounge singer, running from the mob, has no place to hide except for a convent? Which requires posing as a nun? Whoopi Goldberg and Maggie Smith star. 2:30 p.m., CMT

The Devil Wears Prada (2006): What if a driven senior executive discovers her vulnerability in the presence of her much younger protégé? Meryl Streep was Oscar nominated. 7:56 p.m., Bravo

West Side Story (1961): What if young people in New York City reach beyond the boundaries their immediate worlds try to define? Natalie Wood stars in this Oscar winning musical. 8 p.m., TCM

Sunday, Oct. 13

The Shawshank Redemption (1994): How does a man, who claims he did not commit a crime, deal with the realities of life in prison? Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman star. 12 noon, TNT

A Streetcar Named Desire (1951): What if a faded Southern belle falls on hard times and looks to her sister, and her brother-in-law, for emotional support? Vivien Leigh won an Oscar. 1:15 p.m., TCM

Splendor in the Grass (1961): What if a young woman from the Midwest must deal with a collection of emotions she may not be prepared to handle? Natalie Wood was Oscar nominated. 3:30 p.m., TCM

Walk the Line (2005): What if a brooding musical genius looks to song to express his hopes and disappointments? Reese Witherspoon won an Oscar for this biopic of Johnny Cash. 3 p.m., CMT