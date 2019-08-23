My Best Friend’s Wedding, The Shawshank Redemption, Grease and more

Looking for a movie to share this weekend?

Here’s a look at what is showing on broadcast and cable television stations.

Friday, Aug. 23

The Band Wagon (1953): When down-on-his-luck movie star Fred Astaire returns to the Broadway stage, costar Cyd Charisse isn’t so sure how to welcome him. 6 p.m., TCM

Grease (1978): While high school students John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John and Stockard Channing sing and dance, others actually do their homework for class. 6:30 p.m., CMT

Saturday, Aug. 24

Two for the Seesaw (1962): As ill-fated lovers Shirley MacLaine and Robert Mitchum navigate romance in New York City, they realize fate can’t always be managed. 11:30 a.m., TCM

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997): When Julia Roberts decides to destroy the wedding of her best (male) friend, buddy Rupert Everett helps with the clean-up. 1:30 p.m., POP

Terms of Endearment (1983): Though mother-and-daughter Shirley MacLaine and Debra Winger may bicker, they truly love and need each other. 8 p.m., TCM

Steel Magnolias (1989): As Sally Field and Julia Roberts confront the challenges of life, friends Shirley MacLaine, Dolly Parton and Olympia Dukakis provide essential support. 10:30 p.m., TCM

Sunday, Aug. 25

You’ve Got Mail (1998): While Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan oppose each other in public they discover, in private, a different collection of feelings. 5:30 p.m., Sundance

Tootsie (1983): When Dustin Hoffman can’t find work as an actor playing men, he hits the big time playing a woman in a television soap opera. 5:30 p.m., TCM

The Shawshank Redemption (1994): As Tim Robbins enters prison, for a crime he claims he did not commit, he soon finds a soul mate in Morgan Freeman. 8 p.m., BBC

The Graduate (1967): After finishing college, Dustin Hoffman tries to decide what to do with his life, while family friend Anne Bancroft offers some help he doesn’t need. 8 p.m., TCM