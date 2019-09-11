Music groups and improv workshops for kids

Christin O'Leary will lead a teen comedy workshop at the Ridgefield Playhouse

Sing! Sing! Elementary Group Voice, Thursdays, Sept. 15 through Dec. 5, Darien Arts Center, 2 Renshaw Rd., Darien. For grades 1 through five. Info: darienarts.org.

Disney’s Frozen, Jr. program for kids ages 7-17, Sept. 21-Dec. 14, Saturdays, 9 a.m.-noon; Tuesdays, 4:30-6:30 p.m., TheatreWorks New Milford, 5 Brookside Ave., New Milford. Tuition: $500. Info: theatreworks.us.

Norwalk Symphony Orchestra (Not) Just for Kids — Musical Journeys: Brass, Sept. 21, 3-4 p.m., Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton. Registration required. Info/Registration: 203-762-6336, wiltonlibrary.org.

A Wild Thing Storytime, Oct. 1. 11 a.m.; Let the Wild Rumpus Start concert Oct. 9, 11 a.m., Ridgefield Library, 472 Main St., Ridgefield. Info/Registration: ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282.

Group Music Classes, Dan Saulpaugh leads group music classes at the Darien Arts Center, 2 Renshaw Rd., Darien that include Beginning and Advanced Young Composer classes and the new Adult Rock Band class. Register now for Saturday music composition classes that begin Sept. 21 and Tuesday Adult Rock Band class that begins Oct. 1. Info/Registration: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

Stand-Up Comedy and Improv Skills for Teens, Oct. 2-Nov. 6, 4-6 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Comedy Series Artistic Director, Christine O’Leary, will teach, demonstrate and coach all basic comedy principles as well as introductory improvisation skills to young people, ages 12-17. No class Oct. 23. Graduation showcase: Nov. 13, 6 p.m. Cost: $350. Info/Registration: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Regards to Broadway, Nov. 3, Darien Arts Center, 2 Renshaw Rd., Darien. For children in grades 3 through 6. Info: darienarts.org.

Nature

The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk, 10 North Water St., Norwalk. Info: maritimeaquarium.org.

Connecticut Audubon Society Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr St., Fairfield. Info: ctaudubon.org.

New Canaan Nature Center, 144 Oenoke Ridge, New Canaan. Info: call 203-966-9577.

Darien Nature Center, 120 Brookside Rd. Darien. Info: call 203-655-7459.

Devil’s Den/Lucius Pond Ordway Preserve, a Nature Conservancy property, 33 Pent Rd., Weston; open dawn to dusk to passive recreation; 20 miles of trails; info., concerns, 860-455-0716; natureconservancy.org.

Woodcock Nature Center, 56 Deer Run Rd., Wilton. Info: woodcocknature center.org.

Audubon Greenwich, 528 Riversville Rd., Greenwich. Info: greenwichcenter@audubon.org.

Stepping Stones Museum, 303 West Ave., Norwalk. Info: steppingstonesmuseum.org or call 203-899-0606.

Stamford Museum and Nature Center, 39 Scofieldtown Rd., Stamford. Info: stamfordmuseum.org.

Earthplace, The Nature Discovery Center, 10 Woodside Lane, Westport. Info: earthplace.org.

Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo, 1875 Noble Ave., Bridgeport. Info: beardsleyzoo.org.

EverWonder Children’s Museum, 31 Pecks Lane, Newtown. Info: everwondermuseum.org.