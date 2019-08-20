Music and improv for kids

Special Events

Norwalk Symphony Orchestra (Not) Just for Kids — Musical Journeys: Brass, Sept. 21, 3-4 p.m., Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton. Registration required. Info/Registration: 203-762-6336, wiltonlibrary.org.

Stand-Up Comedy and Improv Skills for Teens, Oct. 2-Nov. 6, 4-6 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Comedy Series Artistic Director, Christine O’Leary, will teach, demonstrate and coach all basic comedy principles as well as introductory improvisation skills to young people, ages 12-17. No class Oct. 23. Graduation showcase: Nov. 13, 6 p.m. Cost: $350. Info/Registration: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Nature

The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk, 10 North Water St., Norwalk. Info: maritimeaquarium.org.

Connecticut Audubon Society Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr St., Fairfield. Info: ctaudubon.org.

New Canaan Nature Center, 144 Oenoke Ridge, New Canaan. Info: call 203-966-9577.

Darien Nature Center, 120 Brookside Rd. Darien. Info: call 203-655-7459.

Devil’s Den/Lucius Pond Ordway Preserve, a Nature Conservancy property, 33 Pent Rd., Weston; open dawn to dusk to passive recreation; 20 miles of trails; info., concerns, 860-455-0716; natureconservancy.org.

Woodcock Nature Center, 56 Deer Run Rd., Wilton. Info: woodcocknature center.org.

Audubon Greenwich, 528 Riversville Rd., Greenwich. Info: greenwichcenter@audubon.org.

Stepping Stones Museum, 303 West Ave., Norwalk. Info: steppingstonesmuseum.org or call 203-899-0606.

Stamford Museum and Nature Center, 39 Scofieldtown Rd., Stamford. Info: stamfordmuseum.org.

Earthplace, The Nature Discovery Center, 10 Woodside Lane, Westport. Info: earthplace.org.

Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo, 1875 Noble Ave., Bridgeport. Info: beardsleyzoo.org.

EverWonder Children’s Museum, 31 Pecks Lane, Newtown. Info: everwondermuseum.org.