Ms. Kuehner, Mr. Tonnessen become engaged

Christie Marie Kuehner has become engaged to Robert Edward Tonnessen.

Patricia and Paul Kuehner of New Canaan announce the engagement of their daughter, Christie Marie Kuehner, to Robert Edward Tonnessen, son of Theresa and Edward Tonnessen of Ridgefield. The couple have been family friends since childhood.

Ms. Kuehner graduated from St. Luke’s School in New Canaan in 2013 and from Villanova University in 2016 with a bachelor of arts degree in communications. Christie is a social media manager at Ralph Lauren in New York City and resides in Manhattan.

Mr. Tonnessen graduated from Ridgefield High School in 2007, and from Rochester Institute of Technology in 2011 with a bachelor of science degree in marketing and finance. Robert is a capital markets director at Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) in New York City and resides in Manhattan.

The couple celebrated their engagement in Newport Beach, Calif., in February and plan to wed in spring 2021.