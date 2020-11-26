Movie Menu: Whoopi Goldberg, Ron Howard and Paul Newman star in movies playing this weekend
Movie Menu
Whoopi Goldberg, Ron Howard and Paul Newman star in movies playing this weekend on broadcast and cable stations.
Take a look.
Thursday, Nov. 26
The Godfather (1972): A successful businessman, in order to protect his family, positions himself to lead an underworld syndicate. Marlon Brando and Al Pacino star. 11:30 a.m. BBC.
The Courtship of Eddie’s Father (1963): A widower with an adorable son tries to navigate the turbulent seas of romance. Glenn Ford, Shirley Jones and Ron Howard star. 11 a.m. TCM.
Grease (1978): High school seniors spend their final year in school singing and dancing. John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John and Stockard Channing star in a Broadway musical romp. 1:10 p.m. VH-1.
The Wizard of Oz (1939): A young girl searches for meaning in a land somewhere over the rainbow. Judy Garland won a special Oscar. 6 p.m. TBS.
Friday, Nov. 27
The Color Purple (1985): A woman decides to emerge from tragedy to begin a journey to self-discovery. Whoopi Goldberg was Oscar nominated for this adaptation of Alice Walker’s novel. 10 a.m. BET.
Torn Curtain (1966): An American scientist creates a global crisis when he defects to the Soviet Union. Paul Newman and Julie Andrews star in an Alfred Hitchcock thriller. 11:45 a.m. TCM.
Saturday, Nov. 28
Giant (1956): A young lady from the East lands in the middle of West Texas after she marries a rich rancher. Elizabeth Taylor, Rock Hudson and James Dean star. 2:30 p.m. TCM.
An American in Paris (1951): A lonely artist, in Paris after World War II, finds himself torn between the affections of his sponsor and a young dancer. Gene Kelly and Leslie Caron star. 8 p.m. TCM.
Sunday, Nov. 29
An Affair to Remember (1957): Two star-crossed lovers find themselves challenged to bring their romance to life. Cary Grant and Deborah Kerr star in a classic tear jerker. 1 p.m. FXM.
Annie Get Your Gun (1950): A sharp shooter from the country becomes the toast of show business thanks to Irving Berlin’s songs. Betty Hutton and Howard Keel star in a musical from Broadway. 2 p.m. TCM.